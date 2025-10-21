IceHogs and Rockford Area Arts Council Announce Local Artists Hat Series Winners for 2025-26 Season

In collaboration with the Rockford Area Arts Council, a call to local artists went out over the summer seeking unique designs for an IceHogs hat for three giveaway games for the 2025-26 season. Over 40 local artists submitted hat designs this year and a selection committee made up of IceHogs and Rockford Area Arts Council staff, as well as local artists, has selected the three winning artists and their designs for this season's hat series: Greg Lang, Lissette Tellado, and Liz Wolf. Each artist will have their hat produced and handed out to the first 2,500 fans at a select IceHogs game this season, presented by BMO.

Fueled by decaf coffee and unwavering dedication, Greg Lang is a Rockford artist whose passion for drawing and skateboarding led him on his journey to the world of graphic design. Following a bachelor's degree in fine arts in 2001 from Minneapolis College of Art and Design, he returned to Rockford and expanded his repertoire to encompass printmaking. Through his thought-provoking creations, Greg aims to bridge the gap between art and design, challenging societal norms and igniting the imagination. His works often evoke a sense of nostalgia and an appreciation for the intricacies of fine details. As a member of the art collective Fatherless, Greg remains active in the local art scene, while collaborating with artists and participating in exhibitions around the globe.

When it came time to design a hat for the IceHogs, Greg chose to explore the look and feel of a ransom note using mismatched typography.

"Attraction to street art and graffiti usually inspires the merger of grit and fine design that I love to see," said Greg. "I figured it would be fun to cut up the [IceHogs] logo a bit and focus on the eyes for the menacing look."

Greg has a great appreciation for the Rockford art scene and sees this as a unique opportunity to put a spotlight on local artists.

"I love to see the talent in this town shine and have really enjoyed [this IceHogs Local Artists Hat Series] so I figured it would be fun to throw my hat in the ring," said Greg. "I am thrilled to be one of the three artists selected this year and I hope the fans dig the design."

The first 2,500 fans will receive Greg's hat on Black Friday, Nov. 28 for the IceHogs 7 p.m. game against the Milwaukee Admirals.

Lissette Tellado has been an artist ever since she first picked up a pencil. Primarily self-taught in her early years, she is currently attending Northern Illinois University where she is working toward a degree in illustration while also doing graphic design and social media for the university's housing department.

As a young artist, the first medium Lissette explored was graphite pencil before moving into acrylic paint. Through the years, she has continued to explore more mediums and styles, often letting her mood dictate what type of art she will work on from day to day. Throughout middle school and high school, she helped create playbills, shirts and posters for musicals such as "Little Shop of Horrors" and "Big" and has had her work exhibited at Octane, Rockford Art Museum, Rock Valley College, Bridgeport Art Center in Chicago, Jack Olsen Gallery at NIU, and Side Street Studio Arts in Elgin.

Her IceHogs hat design was inspired by Walt Disney's 1928 animated short film "Steamboat Willie."

"With this design I really wanted to challenge myself to do something I have never done before," said Lissette. "As I was brainstorming, I was thinking about what really interests me and what I could make that would feel timeless and I started watching all the classic Mickey Mouse shorts I could find to help inspire my work."

The result became a Hammy Hog that looks like he could have shared the screen with Mickey in "Steamboat Willie" and a design the selection committee immediately fell in love with.

"I am so happy and grateful that my work was selected for this hat series," said Lissette. "I love what I do, and I love collaborating, so this was really the best of both worlds. I also have fond memories of going to IceHogs games so to be able to represent my home team is truly an honor."

The first 2,500 fans will receive Lissette's hat on Friday, Jan. 23 for the IceHogs 7 p.m. game against the Texas Stars.

The arts have always been a part of Liz Wolf's life from early childhood through her education at Boylan High School and through postsecondary education that included earning a B.F.A. in painting from University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and a M.F.A. in interdisciplinary book and paper arts from Columbia College-Chicago. After graduate school, she worked for almost nine years at Northwestern University Block Museum of Art as an art teacher for quarterly courses at the Northwestern Student Center. During her time at Northwestern, Liz started a greeting card business called Wolf & Wren Press, a company that now has a suite of 150 products, including letterpress cards, prints, and journals. A selection of Wolf & Wren Press cards is sold in independent bookstores and boutiques as well as Paper Source and Barnes Noble stores nationwide.

After 16 years in Chicago, Liz moved back to Rockford in 2020 with her husband and two young daughters and began teaching in the art department at Boylan High School in 2024. Last spring, she taught a print making unit at Boylan with the main project for the class based on Andy Warhol. Liz took inspiration from the Warhol unit in her class when it came time to create a hat design for the IceHogs Local Artists Hat Series.

"I knew that the image of Hammy is iconic and important to the IceHogs brand, so I chose his image as the focus," said Liz. "I chose colors close to Warhol's Campbell's Soup prints and replicated the screen print style using a palette of four colors and varying them within each print."

Liz is truly honored to be a part of this unique collaboration.

"The IceHogs are a huge symbol of pride for our community in Rockford, and the work that the Rockford Area Arts Council does is incredible," said Liz. "Both organizations provide inspiration and opportunities for Rockfordians in the pursuit of what they love."

The first 2,500 fans will receive Liz's hat on Saturday, Feb. 28 on "Salute to the Arts Night" for the IceHogs 7 p.m. game against the Hershey Bears.

The Local Artists Hat Series made its debut in the 2023-24 season as an effort to support the Rockford artist community and give artists a platform to showcase their work, style, and creativity, while engaging with the community's passion for the IceHogs.

"For the last two seasons, this hat series has been embraced by our fans as one of the most popular and well received promotions we have done," said Dave Costello, IceHogs Director of Marketing. "It's such a thrill to watch these talented Rockfordians get the spotlight on them at a game and to see the huge line of fans on the concourse waiting to get their hat signed by the artist."

"The Arts Council is thrilled to collaborate for a third season with the IceHogs, celebrating and elevating the work of local artists and increasing enjoyment for the fans", said Mary McNamara Bernsten, Rockford Area Arts Council, Executive Director. "The IceHogs are an enthusiastic and creative partner, committed to the Rockford community. Vibrant communities have strong relationships between the private and nonprofit sector-and the IceHogs' commitment to increased access to arts and culture is helping create a vibrant Rockford Region for residents, visitors, and fans."

All three Local Artists Hat Series nights are presented by BMO. Tickets for all three games in this season's Local Artists Hat Series are on sale now at IceHogs.com.







