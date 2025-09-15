Chicago Suffers 3-2 Loss to End Prospects Showcase
Published on September 14, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
St. Paul, MN - The Chicago Blackhawks concluded the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase with a 3-2 loss at the hands of the Minnesota Wild on Sunday at TRIA Rink.
After a scoreless opening period, Hawks forward Ryan Greene darted down the left wing and snapped a shot home to the far side for a 1-0 lead.
icehogs.com The Wild responded with an equalizing goal from Lirim Amidovski before the 2nd came to a close. In the 3rd, Chicago regained the advantage when winger Ryan Gagnier cleaned up a loose puck in front of the net to give the Hawks a 2-1 lead.
Blackhawks' goaltender Owen Flores stopped 40 in his first start in a Chicago uniform, including multiple desperation stops in the early stages of the final period.
Minnesota scored two straight goals in the final eleven minutes of the game to win 3-2.
