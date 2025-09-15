Ducks Put 2025 Golden State Rookie Faceoff in the Books
Published on September 14, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
The Anaheim Ducks dropped the final game of the 2025 Golden State Rookie Faceoff 4-1 to the Los Angeles Kings this afternoon.
San Diego Gulls head coach Matt McIlvane and goaltender Tomas Suchanek spoke to the media following today's game.
Suchanek backstopped his first game action in 17 months today after a lower body injury sidelined him for the entire duration of the 2024-25 hockey season. He totaled 13 saves in 40 minutes.
