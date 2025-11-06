Offense Propels Gulls past Henderson

Published on November 6, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The San Diego Gulls defeated the Henderson Silver Knights 6-3 Wednesday night at Lee's Family Forum, a new season-high in goals. The Gulls now sit at 3-4-2-0 on the season.

Yegor Sidorov extended his point streak to five games with a goal and two assists on the night, giving him 4-3=6 points in that span. His 1-2=3 points match his AHL single-game career high set two times before.

Nikolas Brouillard netted his first goal of the season and picked up two assists (1-2=3). He is now four points away from 100 points as a San Diego Gull (23-73-).

Sasha Pastujov recorded his second goal and fourth assist (1-1=2), his second multi-point game this season.

Tristan Luneau scored his second goal of the season, giving him 2-2=4 points in total.

Justin Bailey deposited his second goal of the season.

Nico Myatovic scored his first goal of the season, a power-play tally.

Matthew Phillips moved his point streak to four games (2-4=6) with his team-leading eighth and ninth assists of the campaign. He paces all Gulls skaters with 3-9=12 points and five multi-point games.

Jan Mysak tallied two assists (0-2=2) for his third multi-point and second multi-assist effort of the season.

Ville Husso stopped 18-of-21 shots to earn his third victory of the season.

The Gulls face the Ontario Reign for the first time in the 2025-26 season this Friday night at Pechanga Arena (7 p.m. PST).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Left wing Sasha Pastujov

On tonight's win over Henderson

We knew they were on a bit of a heater going in and we owed them one. They beat us three times already in this young season. I think coming off to a hot start was key for us and going up 3-0 early really set the tone for the game and from there we rode it out.

On breaking through and scoring six goals tonight

It's huge. We've been talking about it, and it was only a matter of time. Tonight, it was nice to pot a couple, but we're not satisfied. It's only one game. Obviously, it's nice to help the team win but there's a lot of work to do. There's still 60-something games left, so we're going to build off this and take it one game at a time.

On the belief in the team

We know we're a good team and we preach that every day. You can call it bounces or what you want, but we haven't been on the right side of a lot of these close games. It's a good sign to be in a lot of these close games, but we just got to slowly learn how to win those and tonight's a good example. They kept coming back, but we kept putting the pedal to the medal and not really giving them a chance but staying to our game throughout. We're just going to try to build on this one. We have Ontario in a home-and-home this weekend, so what better weekend to keep some momentum than that.

On playing Ontario this weekend

It's going to be incredible. I know the fans are going to be great Friday at Pechanga. We're all looking forward to it. Equally on Saturday night, it's going to be a hard building to go into and take two points but for now we're worried about Friday and carrying some momentum from tonight.

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On tonight's win over Henderson

We did a lot of great things in the game today. That's a great rush team. Trying to stymie some of that is certainly an objective. We've been creating so many scoring chances, and we've been waiting for the ketchup bottle to pop, and then it all spills out. And I think that happened for us today with a three-goal first period and then coming back with another three.

On his decision to move Judd Caulfield and Justin Bailey early

Kind of had a feeling going into the game. I was going to watch it closely. It happened really conveniently actually after a penalty kill where [Bailey] was fresh and Judd was tired. It was an opportunity to give it a try. I liked their first shift together, and I felt like there might be some energy that we can gain from it and it worked out.

On Nikolas Brouillard and Nico Myatovic scoring their first goals of the season

Just stay patient with it. You do the right things, eventually you get rewarded. Those guys got rewarded on the score sheet today. But I thought Nathan [Gaucher's] line drove play for us, and that group of three was phenomenal for us the whole game.

On Friday's home game against Ontario

They're the best defensive team in the league at the moment. We know that creating chances is going to be a big battle, but we know we're a great offensive team. Hopefully we can carry this momentum into that game.







