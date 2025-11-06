Aubé-Kubel's Late Goal Lifts Iowa to 3-2 Win over Chicago

DES MOINES, Iowa - Nicolas Aubé-Kubel scored with 19 seconds remaining to lift the Iowa Wild to a 3- 2 victory at Casey's Center on Thursday morning.

Jean-Luc Foudy and Gerry Mayhew also found the back of the net for Iowa, while Cal Petersen turned aside 32 shots to earn the win in net.

Foudy started the scoring at 17:04 of the first period on the power play. After Caedan Bankier and Aubé-Kubel won a puck battle in the corner, Aubé-Kubel found Foudy with a cross-ice pass and Foudy elevated a shot over Amir Miftakhov (20 saves).

Each team recorded 11 shots in the first 20 minutes.

The Wild doubled the advantage in the opening moments of the middle frame. Liam Ã-hgren found Mayhew on an odd man rush for a forehand finish inside the right post 27 seconds into the second period.

Givani Smith pulled Chicago back within a goal at 2:06 with a rebound finish over Petersen.

Justin Robidas beat Petersen to the glove side to tie the game for the Wolves at 16:15.

Chicago outshot Iowa 25-19 through two periods.

Aubé-Kubel secured the win in the waning moments when he walked off the wall and slid a shot under Miftakhov. Bradley Marek and David Spacek picked up assists on Aubé- Kubel's game-winning goal.

Chicago outshot Iowa 34-23. The Wild went 1-for-5 with the man advantage while the Wolves finished 0-for-4 on the power play.

Iowa visits Allstate Arena for a rematch with Chicago on Saturday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m.

