Thunderbirds Recall G Will Cranley from Florida Everblades
Published on November 6, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that the club has recalled goaltender Will Cranley from the team's ECHL affiliate, the Florida Everblades.
Cranley, 23, has posted a 2-1-0 record in three games this season with the Everblades. He has a 1.65 goals-against average and a .939 save percentage for the season.
Originally a sixth-round pick (163rd overall) by the St. Louis Blues in the 2020 NHL Draft, Cranley has also dressed in two AHL games in his career for the Thunderbirds a season ago.
The Thunderbirds next take to the ice on Friday, Nov. 7, as they host the Bridgeport Islanders at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center.
