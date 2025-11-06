Firebirds Jump Back into Win Column in Wild Shootout Win, 6-5

PALM DESERT, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the National Hockey League's Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken), defeated the Colorado Eagles on Wednesday night at Acrisure Arena in a shootout by the final score of 6-5. Five different players netted goals for the Firebirds while Logan Morrison and J.R. Avon each scored in the shootout to help Coachella Valley to their first win over the Eagles this season.

The Firebirds motored out to a 3-0 lead thanks to three goals in a span of 1:48. Kaden Hammell netted his second goal of the season on a seeing eye wrist shot from the point. David Goyette and Mitchell Stephens earned the assists on the goal at 6:40. Coachella Valley struck again as Ian McKinnon put a puck towards the front of the net that ricocheted off a Colorado skate into the back of the net. McKinnon's first goal of the season was assisted by Carson Rehkopf and Kaden Hammell. John Hayden capped off the trifecta with a wrist shot from hashmarks for his second goal of the year. Lleyton Roed earned the lone helper on the goal that chased Eagles' netminder Trent Miner from the game.

Colorado netted a pair of goals in the second half of the first period to make it a one goal game on strikes from Mark Senden (11:33) and Jake Wise (17:33). The Eagles tied the game 1:31 into the second period on a shorthanded goal from Jayson Megna.

Coachella Valley rebounded with their first home powerplay goal of the season as Carson Rehkopf's put the Firebirds ahead. Tyson Jugnauth and Oscar Molgaard teamed up to feed Rehkopf for his third goal of the season. 1:18 later, Logan Morrison grabbed the puck from behind the net and beat Isak Posch to put the Firebirds up 5-3 (assists to Roed and Firkus). Danil Gushchin netted his fourth goal of the season against the Firebirds and eight on the year to pull the Eagles once again within one.

Bryan Yoon tied the game for Colorado less than two minutes into the third period and the 5-5 score held through regulation and overtime. A shootout was needed to decide the winner. Logan Morrison and J.R. Avon each scored in the shootout while Nikke Kokko stopped two of three Eagles' attempts to earn the Firebirds the extra point.

Nikke Kokko finished the night with 19 saves on 24 shots as the Firebirds' record improves to 4-4-1-0 on the 2025-26 season.

Coachella Valley finished game 1-for-4 on the powerplay and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill. The Firebirds outshot the Eagles 37-24.

The Firebirds hit the road for a pair of games against the Tucson Roadrunners this Friday, November 7th and Saturday, November 8th. Puck drop for both games is set for 6 p.m. PT.

Coachella Valley returns home on Tuesday, November 11th for Military Appreciation Night, presented by Spotlight 29 Casino. The first 7,500 fans in attendance receive a military-themed bucket hat! Get to the game early for Happy Hour at the Oasis, featuring $5 beer and $10 wine, plus more pocket friendly offerings! Happy Hour begins at 5 p.m. followed by puck drop at 6:30 p.m.







