Penguins Stunned in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Marlies

Published on November 6, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins sustained a 4-3, overtime loss to the Toronto Marlies on Wednesday night at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (8-2-1-0) dominated the first two periods, but were left stunned by a four-goal comeback by Toronto.

Tristan Broz opened the scoring just 16 seconds into the contest when he rifled a shot off the iron and in. The swift tally marked the third-fastest goal to start a game in Penguins franchise history.

At the end of the first, the Penguins had out-shot the Marlies 12-5, but only had a one-goal lead for their efforts. That changed when Wilkes-Barre/Scranton started the second period with a bang. Atley Calvert chipped in a rebound less than two minutes into the frame.

Eight minutes later, Boko Imama scored his first goal of the season. Imama's shot deflected off two Marlies defenders before sneaking past Artur Akhtyamov as the Penguins took a 3-0 lead.

Borya Valis put Toronto on the board less than two minutes into the third period. The Marlies cut the deficit to one halfway through the final frame thanks to captain Logan Shaw. Just over two minutes later, Benoit-Olivier Groulx flicked a backhander across the goal line, tying things up at three apiece.

After several grand scoring opportunities for the Penguins in overtime, Toronto completed its comeback in the final minute of OT. Travis Boyd drilled the game-winner on a two-on-one rush with 42 seconds left to play.

Filip Larsson made 19 saves, dropping his record to 3-0-1 on the season. Akhtyamov made 26 stops in the win for Toronto, including three saves in overtime.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Friday, Nov. 7, when the Penguins take on the Rochester Americans. Game time between the Penguins and Amerks is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena.

The Penguins' next home game is the following night, Saturday, Nov. 8, against the Utica Comets. The Penguins' Veteran's Day Game presented by Workers For Warriors will kick off at 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

