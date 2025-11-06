Wolves Fall to Wild 3-2

The Chicago Wolves began a two-game set against the Wild with a 3-2 loss on Thursday morning in Iowa.

The Wolves overcame a two-goal deficit with goals from Givani Smith and Justin Robidas but Iowa's last-minute dagger by Nicolas Aube-Kubel sealed the game.

Iowa struck first on a late first-period, power-play goal from Jean-Luc Foudy when the forward received a pass from Aube-Kubel at the right circle and snapped his second of the season that beat Wolves goaltender Amir Miftakhov.

The Wild's Gerry Mayhew added to the lead 27 seconds into the second period off a two-on-one rush.

A couple minutes later, Smith got Chicago on the board with his first goal in a Wolves sweater.

Wolves defenseman Bryce Montgomery corralled the puck off a wide shot in the Wild's zone, snapped a shot at the net from the right circle as Smith parked himself in the crease and roofed the rebound over the shoulder of Iowa goaltender Cal Petersen.

With the primary assist, Montgomery earned his first-career AHL point while Ivan Ryabkin earned the secondary assist for his third assist of his rookie campaign.

Chicago responded again late in the second period with Robidas' first marker of the season.

After a lengthy offensive-zone shift in the Wild's zone, Domenick Fensore kept a loose puck in from the left point, found Felix Unger Sorum near the right boards and patiently threaded a pass to an open Robidas at the right circle. The forward then snapped a wrist shot past Petersen to the glove side.

The two clubs remained tied late into the third period when Aube-Kubel scored the winner with:18 remaining to secure the victory for Iowa.

Miftakhov (20 saves) suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves while Petersen (32 saves) earned the win for the Wild.

Chicago fell to 4-4-1-0 on the season while Iowa stands at 4-5-0-1.

Up next: The Wolves return home to face the Wild on Saturday night at Allstate Arena (7 p.m.).







