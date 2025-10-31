Chicago Wolves to Host Annual Food Drive

Published on October 31, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves are again proud to partner with Common Food Pantry of Chicago for their annual non-perishable Food Drive.

At all six of the Wolves' home games in November at Allstate Arena (Nov. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15 and 16), the organization will be collecting non-perishable food items to support Common Pantry of Chicago, the oldest continually operating non-profit food pantry in the City.

"I think now, more than ever, it's even more essential that we support those with food insecurities," Courtney Mahoney, Wolves President of Operations, said. "We have an opportunity during games in November to really make a difference."

From 2021-24, the Wolves have donated over 2,300 pounds of food to Common Pantry.

The Wolves encourage all fans at each game to bring non-perishable food items to donate to be collected inside Allstate Arena doors and at the Chicago Wolves Charities Table behind Section 105.

What: Chicago Wolves Annual Food Drive

Who: Chicago Wolves and Common Food Pantry

When: Nov. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16

Where: Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Rd, Rosemont, IL 60018







