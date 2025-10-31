Texas Recalls Defenseman Tommy Bergsland from Idaho

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the club recalled defenseman Tommy Bergsland from the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.

Bergsland, 24, is in his first full pro season after joining Texas last spring on an amateur tryout. He scored his first pro goal in his ECHL debut for Idaho on Oct. 17 at Tahoe, and followed that up with back-to-back games with two assists against the Knight Monsters. In six games for the Steelheads, Bergsland totaled seven points (2-5- 7) and a +7 rating.

As a senior at Colgate University, he compiled 24 points (4-20- 24) in 36 games in 2024-25 and was named to the ECAC Second All-Star Team. The rookie played six regular-season games for the Stars and five Calder Cup Playoff games, notching his first pro point on an assist Apr. 29, 2025 at Grand Rapids in Game One of the Central Division Semifinals.

The Wayzata, Minnesota native was originally undrafted before attending Colgate and signed an AHL contract with Texas on July 17.

The Stars travel to Winnipeg for two games against the Manitoba Moose at Canada Life Centre. The puck drops Sunday at 2:00 p.m. and the rematch is scheduled for Monday at 7:00 p.m. Catch all the action on AHL TV on FloHockey.







