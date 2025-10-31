First Thing's First

Published on October 31, 2025

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Lehigh Valley, PA - As October comes to a close, the opening month of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms' 2025-26 campaign has been defined by milestones, memories, and a collection of unforgettable "firsts" both on the ice and behind the bench.

From the very first shift of the season, the Phantoms have set the tone with spirited play, refined skills, and a glimpse of the potential that lies in the months ahead.

For veterans and newcomers alike, personal achievements can often take a back seat to team success, but each individual "first" represents growth and progress, while serving as the foundation for a career in professional hockey.

The thrill of scoring or earning a win for the first time are moments that live on long after the final horn-a true rite of passage for any player stepping into the professional realm.

Among some of those celebrating early-season breakthroughs were Phantoms forwards Devin Kaplan, Karsen Dorwart, and Denver Barkey, who each found the back of the net for the first time in their professional careers in October.

For both Kaplan and Dorwart, the weight of checking the accomplishment off the list was lifted rather quickly, helping fuel Lehigh Valley to an electric 5-2 victory on Opening Night over the Belleville Senators in front of the home crowd.

"It's a feeling you can't really replicate because it's something you only get to do once, so it was definitely special," said Kaplan regarding the emotions of scoring both his first and second career goals just nine minutes into the contest.

Dorwart's proved to be even more memorable, standing as the game-winner.

"It was super exciting," said the rookie Michigan State product, who finished off a fast break opportunity to begin the middle frame. "I think you can kind of see from my reaction there was a bit of a sigh of relief to get the first one out of the way. There's less pressure after that, but it was a great play by [Gendron] and [Barkey]. It was exciting."

The October 11 game also marked the professional debut for 20-year-old Denver Barkey, who joined the Phantoms following a standout junior career that included capturing the 2025

Memorial Cup with the OHL's London Knights.

"It's been a long journey," said Barkey before suiting up with Lehigh Valley for the first time. "Obviously a lot of fun last year, a lot of good memories. I think I learned a lot as a player and as a person. [I'm] just looking to take what I learned from last year and bring it into this year."

Just three games later, Barkey's seamless transition to the professional level was on full display, tucking home a first period power-play goal that sparked the offense in a comeback at Cleveland.

Between the pipes, Aleksei Kolosov and Carson Bjarnason added their own memorable feats to the mix.

On October 17, Kolosov turned in a spectacular 35-save performance in Cleveland to earn his first North American professional shutout, backstopping the Phantoms to a 3-0 victory. The following night, Bjarnason picked up his first professional win, stopping 34 of 36 shots and clinching a dramatic shootout decision to complete Lehigh Valley's two-game weekend sweep of the Monsters.

Bjarnason's solid effort put a finishing touch on a busy week for the rookie goaltender from Carberry, Manitoba, which began with his long-awaited professional debut five days earlier on October 12 against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

"It's something I take pride in, just the way I can kind of put my head down and go to work," Bjarnason said of his experience adapting to the AHL and as the youngest member on the Phantoms' roster this year. "[It's] definitely just the start here, so I still have a lot of work to go."

The first-time achievements weren't limited to the players, either. Behind the bench, John Snowden recorded his first career AHL win as a head coach on Opening Night-his first at the helm of the Phantoms. The locker room made sure the moment had not gone unrecognized, presenting Snowden with the game puck while dousing him in water to cap off the victory.

While the opening month of the season has proven to be a promising start for the Phantoms, the road ahead is sure to feature more milestones, memories, and plenty more "firsts" still to come.

The Phantoms look to close out the opening month of the regular season strong as they continue an extended road trip with two games this weekend at Hartford and a visit to Bridgeport next week on Wednesday.

Lehigh Valley returns to PPL Center on November 8 when they host the Toronto Marlies featuring a Phantoms Ball Cap Giveaway presented by SECTV and a Post Game Skate with the Players presented by NJM Insurance!







