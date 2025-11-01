Syracuse Crunch Blank Utica Comets, 4-0, for Third Consecutive Home Shutout

Published on October 31, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch defenseman Steven Santini vs. the Utica Comets

Syracuse Crunch defenseman Steven Santini vs. the Utica Comets

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Ryan Fanti and the Syracuse Crunch blanked the Utica Comets, 4-0, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena for the team's third consecutive home shutout.

Fanti stopped all 33 shots he faced for his first shutout of the season. Fanti and Brandon Halverson have combined for 83 saves at home and have not allowed a goal through all 180 minutes so far this season. The team has outscored its opponents 10-0 in three games at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The Crunch now advance to 7-1-0-0 on the season.

Four Crunch players had a multi-point game, while eight different players recorded at least one point in the victory. Nick Abruzzese and Conor Geekie tallied a goal and an assist each, while Jakob Pelletier and Max Groshev both had two assists.

Comets netminder Nico Daws stopped 27-of-31 shots. The Syracuse power play converted on 1-of-7 opportunities with the penalty kill going a perfect 6-for-6.

The Crunch opened scoring with a late first-period goal. Geekie fired a shot from the left circle that was blocked, but the rebound came right back out to him. His second chance bounded off Scott Sabourin and in.

Syracuse had a three-goal second period to build up a 4-0 lead over Utica. The first goal came just one minute into the middle frame. The puck kicked off the corner stanchion and came back out in front of the net for Pelletier to set up Abruzzese on the back door. Brendan Furry potted his first of the season at 16:21. He skated in, faked a shot and lifted the puck over Daws. Geekie added another Crunch goal with just 50 seconds remaining in the second period while on a 5-on-3 man-advantage. He got a pass from Pelletier and fired in a wrister from the left circle.

The Crunch maintained their lead through the final 20 minutes to defeat the Comets. The team will close out the weekend when they host the Belleville Senators tomorrow night.

Crunchables: Jakob Pelletier has five points (1g, 4a) in his last three games...Max Groshev recorded his second career two assists game tonight.

