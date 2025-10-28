Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 32, No. 3

Published on October 28, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







CRUNCH CONTINUE STRONG START

The Syracuse Crunch split their two games in Week 3 to move to 5-1-0-0 this season.

The Crunch suffered their first loss of the campaign with a 4-2 setback on the road against the Rochester Americans on Wednesday. Syracuse bounced back on Friday on home ice, blanking the Utica Comets, 3-0, at Upstate Medical University Arena. The Crunch are now 2-0-0-0 at home this season, and they have earned 3-0 shutout wins in both contests.

Syracuse prepares for its first three-game week of the season in Week 4. The team visits Toronto on Wednesday before hosting Utica and Belleville Friday and Saturday respectively.

KEEPING IT CLEAN AT HOME

The Crunch have earned two shutout wins in their first two home games of the season. It's the second time in team history they have started with two straight shutouts, but it's the first time they've won both games. The only other instance was in 2004-05; Pascal Leclaire was credited with two shutouts, but the Crunch lost a 1-0 shootout in the second home game of the season.

The Crunch had four home shutouts last season, and they had nine clean sheets overall.

The Crunch also finished Friday's game with zero penalty minutes. It was only the second time in team history they have taken zero penalties in a game (also Nov. 19, 2000 vs. Springfield).

TOP PERFORMERS

Forward Nick Abruzzese collected his first multi-point game with the Crunch on Wednesday in Rochester. The 26-year-old nabbed a goal and an assist in the game, earning his 100th career AHL assist in the process.

The Slate Hill, New York native has five points (1g, 4a) in six games this season. Tomorrow, he returns to Toronto where he spent the first three years of his pro career. He ranks 12th in Marlies history with 143 points (47g, 96a) in 211 games.

***

Boris Katchouk recorded his team-leading third multi-point game of the season in Friday's win against Utica. His one goal, one assist performance gives the veteran six points (2g, 4a) in six games this season.

Katchouk, 27, has 96 points (38g, 58a) in 173 career Crunch games.

CLOSING IN ON 100

Two players earned recalls and made their NHL debuts with the Tampa Bay Lightning last week. Forward Dominic James made his NHL debut on Thursday versus Chicago. He has played three games for the Bolts, averaging 12:43 of ice time. He had five points (3g, 2a) in four Crunch games to begin the season.

Defenseman Charle-Edouard D'Astous debuted Saturday versus Anaheim, and he skated in both weekend contests. He averaged 12:47 of ice time over the two games. D'Astous opened the season with three points (1g, 2a) and a plus-3 rating in four Crunch appearances.

The duo became the 98th and 99th players to skate in a game for both the Crunch and the Lightning since the beginning of the affiliation (2012-13).

UPCOMING WEEK

Wednesday, October 29 at Toronto | 7 p.m.

The Crunch and Toronto Marlies face off for the first of four head-to-head meetings tomorrow at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Since Joel Bouchard took over as Crunch head coach in 2023-24 the Crunch are 10-1-1-2 versus the Marlies.

The Crunch have four former Marlies - Nick Abruzzese, Tommy Miller, Matteo Pietroniro and Scott Sabourin - on their roster.

Friday, October 31 vs. Utica | 7 p.m.

The Crunch host their Halloween Spooktacular Friday against the Utica Comets. It's the second of 12 head-to-head matches this season. The Crunch blanked the Comets, 3-0, last Friday. Utica enters the week as one of two AHL teams without a win (Texas). Friday's trip to Syracuse is their first game of the week.

Saturday, November 1 vs. Belleville | 7 p.m.

Syracuse wraps the week Saturday at home against the Belleville Senators. The Crunch earned a 5-3 win in Belleville on Oct. 19 in the first game of their eight-game season series. The Senators (3-3-1-0) have won three straight games since that setback against the Crunch.

Belleville hosts Rochester on Wednesday but has Friday off before Saturday's game against the Crunch.

WEEK 3 RESULTS

Wednesday, Oct. 22 | Game 5 at Rochester | L, 4-2

Syracuse 1 1 0 - 2 Shots: 8-9-6-23 PP: 1/6

Rochester 2 2 0 - 4 Shots: 14-10-4-28 PP: 2/6

1st Period-Geekie 1 (Carlile, Abruzzese), 19:07 (PP). 2nd Period-Abruzzese 1 (Santini, Pelletier), 9:58.. .. Halverson 2-1-0 (28 shots-24 saves) A-3,009

Friday, Oct. 24 | Game 6 vs. Utica | W, 3-0

Utica 0 0 0 - 0 Shots: 7-7-5-19 PP: 0/0

Syracuse 0 1 2 - 3 Shots: 14-9-11-34 PP: 1/3

1st Period-Mercuri 2 (Katchouk, Duke), 4:02. 2nd Period-Pelletier 3 (Geekie, Duke), 5:50 (PP). Katchouk 2 (Unassisted), 17:35 (EN).. .. Halverson 3-1-0 (19 shots-19 saves) A-5,394

Category Average/Total AHL Rank (Prev)

Power Play 19.2% (5-for-26) 19th (T-19th)

Penalty Kill 88.2% (15-for-17) 7th (T-1st)

Goals For 3.50 GFA (21) T-6th (T-5th)

Goals Against 1.83 GAA (11) 4th (T-1st)

Shots For 32.67 SF/G (196) 2nd (2nd)

Shots Against 24.33 SA/G (146) 4th (T-5th)

Penalty Minutes 13.00 PIM/G (82) T-18th (T-22nd)

Category Leader

Points 7 Pelletier

Goals 3 James|Pelletier

Assists 4 Abruzzese|Katchouk|Pelletier

PIM 21 Carlile

Plus/Minus +5 Carlile

Wins 3 Halverson

GAA 1.53 Halverson

Save % .936 Halverson

North Division GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA PIM HOME ROAD LAST 10 STREAK S/O

1. Syracuse 6 5 1 0 0 10 0.833 21 11 82 2-0-0-0 3-1-0-0 5-1-0-0 1-0-0-0 0-0

2. Rochester 7 5 2 0 0 10 0.714 24 19 125 3-0-0-0 2-2-0-0 5-2-0-0 3-0-0-0 0-0

3. Laval 7 4 3 0 0 8 0.571 20 20 130 2-0-0-0 2-3-0-0 4-3-0-0 1-0-0-0 0-0

4. Toronto 6 3 2 0 1 7 0.583 18 17 82 2-1-0-1 1-1-0-0 3-2-0-1 0-1-0-1 0-1

5. Belleville 7 3 3 1 0 7 0.500 23 26 72 1-1-1-0 2-2-0-0 3-3-1-0 3-0-0-0 1-0

6. Cleveland 5 2 1 1 1 6 0.600 9 12 70 0-1-1-1 2-0-0-0 2-1-1-1 0-1-1-1 0-1

7. Utica 6 0 5 1 0 1 0.083 10 21 88 0-3-1-0 0-2-0-0 0-5-1-0 0-5-1-0 0-0







American Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.