Ontario Reign Weekly - Week 4

Published on October 28, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign collected a two-game series sweep in Abbotsford over the weekend and have now won three games in a row. They'll continue their five-game road trip playing three more games this week.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Oct. 29 at Henderson | 7:00 p.m. (PST)

Friday, Oct. 31 at San Jose | 7:00 p.m. (PST)

Saturday, Nov. 1 at San Jose | 6:00 p.m. (PST)

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Oct. 24

ONT (5) at ABB (2)

Andre Lee and Taylor Ward each found the back of the net twice while Ward also collected an assist for a three-point game. Glenn Gawdin tallied a goal and an assist hitting 300 career AHL points. Lee's first goal of the contest came 2:36 into the game as Ontario took their first 1-0 lead of the season. Pheonix Copley made 24 saves on 26 shots in the win.

Sunday, Oct. 26

ONT (5) at ABB (2)

After falling being 1-0 midway through the first period Ontario would strike with four unanswered goals courtesy of Cole Guttman, Taylor Ward, Samuel Bolduc, and Francesco Pinelli to take a 4-1 lead through 40 minutes. Abbotsford made it a two-goal game just 2:41 into the third before Jared Wright scored on an empty-net with 28 seconds left to cap off the victory.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Colorado Eagles (5-2-0-0, 10pts, 0.714%)

2. Ontario Reign (4-1-1-1, 9pts, 0.750%)

3. Henderson Silver Knights (4-1-1-0, 9pts, 0.750%)

4. Tucson Roadrunners (3-2-1-0, 7pts, 0.583%)

5. Bakersfield Condors (3-2-0-0, 6pts, 0.600%)

6. Calgary Wranglers (2-2-0-0, 6pts, 0.500%)

7. Coachella Valley Firebirds (2-3-1-0, 5pts, 0.417%)

8. San Jose Barracuda (2-3-0-0, 4pts, 0.400%)

9. Abbotsford Canucks (2-4-0-0, 4pts, 0.333%)

10. San Diego Gulls (1-3-1-0, 3pts, 0.300%)

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

- #1 Erik Portillo has allowed just two goals against in each of his last four starts making 78 saves on 86 shots.

- #12 Tim Rego made his AHL debut on Friday finishing plus-two.

- #13 Koehn Ziemmer made his season debut on Sunday finishing with four shots.

- #14 Akil Thomas tallied two assists Sunday for his second multi-point game of the season and is now two points shy of 100 career AHL points.

- #19 Kirill Kirsanov recorded his first AHL point on Sunday finishing with two assists. He was plus-four in the two games.

- #21 Glenn Gawdin notched his 300th career AHL point on Friday finishing the night with a goal and an assist. He has a three-game point streak (1G, 3A).

- #26 Andre Lee scored two goals on Friday and notched an assist on Sunday.

- #29 Pheonix Copley made his season debut on Friday making 24 saves on 26 shots for the win.

- #34 Taylor Ward scored two goals and tallied an assist on Friday then scored and recorded an assist on Sunday. He collected his 100th career AHL point on Sunday and finished the weekend with eight shots and a plus-four rating.

- #47 Jack Hughes registered his first AHL point with an assist on Friday.

- #58 Samuel Bolduc has a three-game point streak (3G, 1A) after scoring on Sunday and adding an assist on Friday. He was plus-four on the weekend with five shots.

- #71 Francesco Pinelli had an assist on Friday and scored a goal on Sunday.

- #78 Jared Wright collected his first professional goal with an empty-net score on Sunday.

- #81 Cole Guttman scored his first goal as a Reign Sunday and added an assist.

TEAM NOTES

- Ontario has won three straight games outscoring their opponents 13-6.

- The Reign have allowed just two goals against in each of their last five games and are eighth in the league allowing just 2.50 goals-against per game.

- Ontario has scored a power-play goal in five of six games.

- The Reign are outscoring their opponents 6-3 in the second period and have allowed just one goal in the middle frame over their last four contests.

- Ontario is second in the AHL allowing an average of just 23.67 shots against per game. They held Abbotsford to 15 on Sunday, the fewest the Reign have surrendered in a game.

ACTIVE STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Andre Lee, Taylor Ward (3)

Assists: Glenn Gawdin, Joe Hicketts, Akil Thomas (3)

Points: Andre Lee, Taylor Ward, Akil Thomas (5)

Plus/Minus: Kenny Connors (+6)

PIMS: Joe Hicketts (12)

PPGS: Martin Chromiak, Samuel Bolduc (2)

Shots: Samuel Bolduc (15)

Wins: Erik Portillo (2)

GAA: Pheonix Copley (2.00)

SV%: Pheonix Copley (0.923)

