Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Wins First Seven Games to Start 2025-26
Published on October 28, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
Penguins boast the league's two top scorers, prepare for clash of the undefeateds
Weekly Rewind
Wednesday, Oct. 22 - PENGUINS 4 vs. Lehigh Valley 1
In their second meeting of the season, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton earned its second 4-1 triumph over its turnpike rival. The Penguins scored a pair of power-play goals on their two man-advantage opportunities, then put the game to bed with a penalty shot conversion by Ville Koivunen.
Friday, Oct. 24 - PENGUINS 4 at Charlotte 0
Danton Heinen and Koivunen both posted three-point games in front of a 25-save shutout for Sergei Murashov. The win improved Murashov to 5-0-0 on the year and marked the second shutout of his AHL career.
Saturday, Oct. 25 - PENGUINS 3 at Charlotte 2 (OT)
The Penguins survived a spirited bout with the Checkers thanks to Owen Pickering setting up Koivunen for a beautiful OT winner. Tristan Broz and Heinen buried the Pens' goals in regulation, and Filip Larsson made 32 saves for the win.
The Week Ahead
Wednesday, Oct. 29 - PENGUINS vs. Providence
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Providence square off for an early-season heavyweight bout. Both the Penguins and P-Bruins are undefeated, two of three remaining unbeaten teams in the AHL. The Bruins lead the league in goals for per game (4.76), while the Pens top the AHL in goals against per game (1.43).
Friday, Oct. 31 - PENGUINS vs. Bridgeport
The Penguins rallied for a stunning, 6-3 comeback the last time they played the Islanders. Furthermore, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has won 13 of its last 15 matchups against Bridgeport.
Saturday, Nov. 1 - PENGUINS at Utica
The Penguins head to Upstate New York to face their first North Division opponent this season. The Comets are winless at 0-5-1-0 (.083) while being outscored 10-21.
Ice Chips
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton won each of its first six games in regulation for the first time in franchise history.
- Danton Heinen leads the AHL with 12 points. His eight assists also rank second in the league.
- Ville Koivunen is second in the AHL with 11 points (4G-7A). He has recorded multiple points in five of his six games this season.
- The Penguins are tied for the most goals scored in the AHL (28). They also rank first overall in goals against per game (1.43).
- At 90.5%, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's penalty kill ranks fourth in the AHL and second in the Eastern Conference.
- Saturday marked Ryan Graves' 700th professional game.
ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%
1. PENGUINS 7 7 0 0 0 14 1.00
2. Providence 6 6 0 0 0 12 1.00
3. Lehigh Valley 7 4 2 0 1 9 .643
4. Charlotte 6 3 2 0 0 7 .583
5. Bridgeport 6 2 3 1 0 5 .417
6. Hershey 6 2 3 1 0 5 .417
7. Hartford 6 2 4 0 0 4 .333
8. Springfield 6 1 5 0 0 2 .167
TEAM LEADERS
SKATERS GP G A PTS
Danton Heinen 7 4 8 12
Ville Koivunen^ 6 4 7 11
Tristan Broz 7 4 2 6
Sam Poulin 7 1 5 6
five players tied 5
GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts
Filip Larsson 2 2-0-0 1.46 .951 0
Sergei Murashov* 5 5-0-0 1.40 .949 0
* = rookie
^ = recalled to Pittsburgh
UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME
Wed, Oct. 29 Providence Mohegan Arena 7:05 p.m.
Fri, Oct. 31 Bridgeport Mohegan Arena 7:05 p.m.
Sat, Nov. 1 Utica Adirondack Bank Center 6:00 p.m.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
DATE PLAYER TRANSACTION
Thu, Oct. 23 (LW) Connor Lockhart Signed to SPC
Thu, Oct. 23 (LW) Connor Lockhart Assigned to WHL
Sun, Oct. 26 (LW) Ville Koivunen Recalled by PIT
Mon, Oct. 27 (RW) Nolan Renwick Recalled from WHL
Mon, Oct. 27 (D) Daniel Laatsch Reassigned by PIT from WHL
Tue, Oct. 28 (D) Owen Pickering Recalled by PIT
