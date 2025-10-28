Andrae Recalled to Flyers

Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have recalled defenseman Emil Andrae from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Additionally, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms have recalled defenseman Ben Meehan from the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Andrae, 23, has played in six games with the Phantoms this season recording a team-leading five assists. He has also played in one game for the Flyers this season in Philadelphia's home opener against the Florida Panthers on October 13.

The Flyers' second-round selection in 2020 has played in 102 career games with the Phantoms scoring 10-49-59 and has also played in 47 games with the Flyers scoring 1-6-7 including 42 games with Philadelphia last year.

Meehan, 24, played in two games for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the beginning of the season and has played in four games with the Reading Royals scoring his first career pro goal which was an overtime winner in a crazy 8-7 comeback victory at Greensboro on October 25. The UMass-Lowell product from Walpole, MA made AHL debut last season in two games with the Iowa Wild following the conclusion of his collegiate career. The two-year captain played five seasons for the RiverHawks scoring 13-55-68 in 145 NCAA games.







