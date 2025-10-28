T-Birds Recall F Jett Jones, F Sam Stange from Florida (ECHL)

Published on October 28, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that the club has recalled forwards Jett Jones and Sam Stange from their ECHL affiliate, the Florida Everblades.

Jones, 23, is in his third full professional season and has registered two points (1g, 1a) in Florida's first four games of the season. In 43 career AHL games with the Henderson Silver Knights, the 6-foot-3, 221-pound forward has posted six points (3g, 3a). Prior to turning pro, Jones played four full WHL seasons with the Lethbridge Hurricanes, posting a pair of 20-goal seasons in 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Stange, 24, leads the Everblades with four points (3g, 1a) over the club's first four games this season. A native of Eau Claire, Wis., Stange skated in five NCAA seasons with the University of Wisconsin and the University of Nebraska-Omaha. Last season with Omaha, he registered 34 points (16g, 18a) in 36 games and was named to the NCHC's Second All-Star Team. Stange was originally a fourth-round pick of the Detroit Red Wings (97th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft.

The T-Birds continue their three-game homestand on Friday with a Halloween night matchup against the Hershey Bears. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. inside the Thunderdome. Springfield then hosts Charlotte on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. for an Opening Night rematch.

