T-Birds to Present School Supply Donations to Two Springfield Public Schools

Published on October 23, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds are proud to announce a donation of various supplies to Springfield Public Schools, including notebooks, folders, and a variety of gymnasium equipment. This contribution was made possible through ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act of 2021) Small Business funding awarded to the Thunderbirds in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This marks the latest example of the T-Birds' continued partnership with Springfield Public Schools. Since 2017, the T-Birds have hosted six School Day Games, giving more than 30,000 Springfield students the chance to enjoy a unique and educational field trip at the MassMutual Center.

The Thunderbirds' support also extends well beyond game nights. Inside the schools, the team has launched multiple programs, including Stick to Reading (which promotes literacy and a love of books) and the T-Birds Floor Hockey Program, which provides hockey equipment to physical education departments. Together, these initiatives reached more than 40 schools during the 2024-25 season, with even more expected to benefit in 2025-26.

In partnership with Springfield Public Schools, the Thunderbirds will deliver the supplies to two elementary schools - Daniel B. Brunton School and Mary M. Lynch School - on Monday, Oct. 27.

"Springfield Public Schools is grateful to the Springfield Thunderbirds and the City of Springfield for turning ARPA support into student success," said Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Sonia Dinnall. "These supplies will strengthen learning and promote physical activity at Daniel B. Brunton School and Mary M. Lynch School. When community partners invest in our children, our students are encouraged, supported, and motivated to believe in what they can achieve."

In addition to members of the Thunderbirds' front office staff, school students will be joined by the presence of the beloved T-Birds mascot, Boomer, as well as select players from the team.

"As proud residents of Springfield, we're incredibly grateful for the opportunity to reinvest these funds directly back into our community," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "Our franchise will always be committed to supporting Springfield families and youth in any way possible, both on and off the ice. For us, the real reward is seeing the smiles on the students' and staff's faces - that's what makes opportunities like this so special."







