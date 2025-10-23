Los Firebirds x Verizon Community Pop-Up this Saturday

Published on October 23, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







PALM DESERT, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds have teamed up with Verizon for the -iva Verizon! Community Pop-Up event taking place this Saturday, October 25th from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Verizon location on Highway 111 in La Quinta.

Fans can stop by to grab exclusive Firebirds and Los Firebirds swag (while supplies last), meet team mascot Fuego, play interactive games at the Firebirds puck shoot, and more! Attendees also have the chance to win tickets to upcoming marquee Acrisure Arena events including Palomazo Norteño, this Saturday, October 25th and Día de los Muertos Night, presented by Verizon, on Saturday, November 1st.

WHEN:

Saturday, October 25th, 2025

11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Fuego Appearance from 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

WHERE:

Verizon

78995 California 111

La Quinta, CA 92253

Get Your Ticket Plan Today!

Don't miss your chance to be a part of a special season of events. With ticket packages designed to fit your lifestyle - including full season, half season, 9-game plans, and more - there is something for every fan this season. Join the Firebirds Family and get ready for the return of hockey this October.







American Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.