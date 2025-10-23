Penguins Ink Forward Connor Lockhart

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed forward Connor Lockhart to an American Hockey League contract for the 2025-26 season.

Lockhart will remain assigned to the Penguins' ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Lockhart, 22, is in his second season of professional hockey after appearing in 68 games with the Bloomington Bison last year. The Kanata, Ontario native posted 30 points (12G-18A) with the Bison, but was acquired by Wheeling in an ECHL trade on Oct. 14 in exchange for the rights to defenseman Chris Ortiz.

Lockhart made his Nailers debut several days later in the club's season-opening win over the Cincinnati Cyclones on Saturday, Oct. 18.

Drafted by the Vancouver Canucks in the sixth round (178th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Lockhart played four seasons of junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League. He won the 2023 OHL Championship with the Peterborough Petes, where he was a teammate of current Wilkes-Barre/Scranton forward Avery Hayes. That season, his 29 goals, 50 assists and 79 points all ranked second on the team.

In 239 career OHL games with the Petes, Erie Otters and Oshawa Generals, Lockhart amassed 213 points (88G-125A).

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 24, against the Charlotte Checkers. Game time between the Penguins and Checkers is set for 7:00 p.m. at BoJangles' Coliseum. The Penguins' next home game is on Wednesday, Oct. 29, when they take on the Providence Bruins. Puck drop for the Pens and P-Bruins will be 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

