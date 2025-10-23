Syracuse Crunch Partner with Jersey Mike's Subs for Win a Trip to Tampa Promotion
Published on October 23, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch and Jersey Mike's Subs are teaming up to provide one fan a chance to win a trip to Tampa.
One lucky winner and a guest will receive tickets to see former Crunch standouts such as Anthony Cirelli, Yanni Gourde and Nikita Kucherov play at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida. In addition to two tickets to a Lightning home game, Jersey Mike's Subs will provide the winner and their guest with airfare for two, a hotel room in Tampa for two nights and a tour of Benchmark International Arena.
From now through Nov. 30, fans can visit the Jersey Mike's Subs location at 3528 W Genesee St. in Syracuse for an enter-to-win code. To enter the contest, fans must fill out the entry form and submit the code at www.syracusecrunch.com/winatrip. Entries are limited to one entry per person. No purchase is necessary to enter.
Fans will also be able to meet a Crunch player at the Jersey Mike's Subs location at 3528 W Genesee St. in Syracuse and get the enter-to-win code on Monday, Nov. 24. Additional details will be announced at a later date.
Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
American Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2025
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Scott Sabourin from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Loan Defenseman Chris Ortiz to ECHL's Bloomington Bison - Hartford Wolf Pack
- T-Birds to Present School Supply Donations to Two Springfield Public Schools - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Syracuse Crunch Partner with Jersey Mike's Subs for Win a Trip to Tampa Promotion - Syracuse Crunch
- Andrew Agozzino Assigned to Tucson Roadrunners from Utah Mammoth - Tucson Roadrunners
- Notebook: Finding an Identity - Charlotte Checkers
- The Hart Beat - Volume 1, Issue 2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Ink Forward Connor Lockhart - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wood Recalled by Nashville - Milwaukee Admirals
- Jake Engel Memorial Dog Game Upcoming for Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Gulls Suffer Shutout Loss to Colorado - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Burned by Firebirds 6-3 - San Jose Barracuda
- Posch Earns Second Shutout of Season in Colorado's 2-0 Blanking of Gulls - Colorado Eagles
- Firebirds Defeat Barracuda to Earn First Win of the Season, 6-3 - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Special Teams Power Amerks Past Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Perfect Roadie Aspirations Fall Short - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Crunch Stories
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Scott Sabourin from Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch Partner with Jersey Mike's Subs for Win a Trip to Tampa Promotion
- Syracuse Crunch Fall to Rochester Americans, 4-2
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Dominic James from Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch to Host Pink in the Rink Presented by Upstate Cancer Center October 24