Syracuse Crunch Partner with Jersey Mike's Subs for Win a Trip to Tampa Promotion

Published on October 23, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch and Jersey Mike's Subs are teaming up to provide one fan a chance to win a trip to Tampa.

One lucky winner and a guest will receive tickets to see former Crunch standouts such as Anthony Cirelli, Yanni Gourde and Nikita Kucherov play at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida. In addition to two tickets to a Lightning home game, Jersey Mike's Subs will provide the winner and their guest with airfare for two, a hotel room in Tampa for two nights and a tour of Benchmark International Arena.

From now through Nov. 30, fans can visit the Jersey Mike's Subs location at 3528 W Genesee St. in Syracuse for an enter-to-win code. To enter the contest, fans must fill out the entry form and submit the code at www.syracusecrunch.com/winatrip. Entries are limited to one entry per person. No purchase is necessary to enter.

Fans will also be able to meet a Crunch player at the Jersey Mike's Subs location at 3528 W Genesee St. in Syracuse and get the enter-to-win code on Monday, Nov. 24. Additional details will be announced at a later date.

Fans will also be able to meet a Crunch player at the Jersey Mike's Subs location at 3528 W Genesee St. in Syracuse and get the enter-to-win code on Monday, Nov. 24. Additional details will be announced at a later date.







