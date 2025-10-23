The Hart Beat - Volume 1, Issue 2

Published on October 23, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack picked up their first victory of the season on Wednesday night, blanking the rival Springfield Thunderbirds 3-0 at PeoplesBank Arena.

The win moved the Wolf Pack to 1-3-0-0 on the season and sets them up with a chance to get back to .500 with a pair of rivalry matchups this weekend.

In this week's edition of 'The Hart Beat', we'll take a look back at the week that was, preview that week that will be, and look at what the Pack are up to in the community.

The Week That Was:

Friday, Oct. 17, 2025 - Vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (2-5 L): The Wolf Pack reopened the newly renovated PeoplesBank Arena in front of 7,100+ fans last Friday night. Despite that, the Pack fell 5-2 to the Penguins.

Rafael Harvey-Pinard opened the scoring 12:01 into the hockey game, giving the Penguins a lead they never lost. Atley Calvert then extended the lead to 2-0 14:59 into the game, converting on a shot from the slot.

Avery Hayes' power play goal 5:57 into the second period made it 3-0 and proved to be the game-winning tally.

Both Gabe Perreault and Adam Sýkora scored off redirections, making it 3-2. Perreault's first career goal came at 16:24 of the second period, while Sýkora's first of the year came 6:50 into the final frame.

Calvert's second of the game at 11:53 ended the intrigue, however, as he jammed home a rebound. Tristan Broz hit the empty net at 17:46, making it 5-2.

Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 - @ Providence Bruins (2-5 L): The Bruins jumped out to a 3-1 lead 13:11 into the game, building a big enough cushion to gain two points.

Dans Ločmelis' first goal of the season made it 3-1 and proved to be the eventual game-winning goal. Billy Sweezey and Georgii Merkulov both struck in the middle frame, making it a 5-1 spread.

Jaroslav Chmelaø and Trey Fix-Wolansky had the goals for Hartford. Chmelaø tied the game 1-1 at 7:21 of the first period before Riley Tufte gave the Bruins the lead for good at 12:35. Fix-Wolansky's goal came at 12:32 of the second period, ending a run of four straight Bruins goals.

Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 - Vs. Springfield Thunderbirds (3-0 W): Bryce McConnell-Barker ripped a shot over the right shoulder of Georgi Romanov 7:40 into the second period, breaking the ice and giving the Wolf Pack the lead for good.

Carey Terrance then potted his first career goal 8:38 into the third period, taking a centering pass from Anton Blidh at the top of the crease and beating Romanov.

Sýkora then polished off the victory with an empty net goal at 19:38.

Dylan Garand collected his 50 th career victory in the AHL, making 28 saves. The 28-save shutout was his ninth in the AHL.

The Week Ahead:

Friday, Oct. 24, 2025 - Vs. Bridgeport Islanders (7:00 p.m.): The 'Battle of Connecticut' hits PeoplesBank Arena Friday night. The meeting is the first of 12 between the rivals this season.

The Wolf Pack dominated the season series in 2024-25, winning eight of ten matchups. The Wolf Pack posted a record of 8-2-0-0, while the Isles went 2-6-2-0. In Hartford, the Wolf Pack posted a record of 4-1-0-0 against the Islanders.

After dropping two of the first three meetings a season ago, the Wolf Pack enter this year's 'Battle of Connecticut' having won seven straight against the Islanders.

Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 - @ Springfield Thunderbirds (6:05 p.m.): The Wolf Pack and Thunderbirds meet in the second installment of the 'I-91 Rivalry, presented by Braman Pest' on Saturday night.

The Wolf Pack took the first meeting 3-0 on Wednesday night in Hartford.

A season ago, the Wolf Pack went 1-4-0-0 at the MassMutual Center, with their lone victory coming on New Year's Eve. That afternoon, Talyn Boyko made 32 saves to collect his first AHL victory and shutout, while Sýkora picked up two goals.

Where To Watch & Listen:

You can watch both Wolf Pack games this weekend on AHLTV on FloHockey here !

Alex Thomas and Sean Dufrense will have the call on Friday night from PeoplesBank Arena. 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starts at 6:45 p.m. on Friday night.

Alex will be live from Springfield on Saturday night, with 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting at 5:50 p.m. on both AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

Both Wolf Pack games can also be heard on Mixlr.

Quick Hits:

The Wolf Pack's penalty kill was a perfect eight-for-eight on Wednesday night against the Thunderbirds. Through four games this season, the club is 19-for-20 on the penalty kill.

Terrance was the second Wolf Pack player to score his first career goal this season. He joins Perreault, who notched his first goal during the club's home opener against the Penguins on Oct. 17.

The Wolf Pack have controlled the 'Battle of Connecticut' over the last five seasons. During that span, the club is 29-11-0-2 against the Islanders.

F Brendan Brisson led the Wolf Pack in shots with four on Wednesday night against the Thunderbirds.

Wolf Pack alumni Matthew Robertson scored his first career NHL goal against the Montreal Canadiens last Saturday night at the Bell Centre. The Rangers won that game 4-3.

Wolf Pack in the Community:

Wolf Pack D's Case McCarthy and Jackson Dorrington paid a visit to Timothy Edwards Middle School in South Windsor on Oct. 16. They did trivia with students, took photos, and answered questions.

Wolf Pack F's Carey Terrance and Gabe Perreault spent Oct. 20 at the Farmington Valley YMCA's after school camp at Allgrove School in East Granby. They played ball hockey with campers.

Wolf Pack players also took time following Monday's practice to paint pumpkins that will be auctioned off to benefit 'Fire by Forge'.

Everyone's favorite mascot, Sonar, was a busy wolf this past weekend! He stopped by the Apple Harvest & Music Festival on Oct. 18, the Walk to End Alzheimer's on Oct. 19, and the ESPN store's reopening event on Oct. 20.







