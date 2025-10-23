Wood Recalled by Nashville

Published on October 23, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled forward Matthew Wood from Milwaukee. In addition, defenseman Jack Matier has been assigned to the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL.

Wood played in six games for the Predators in the 2024-25 season, making his NHL debut on April 6, 2025 vs. Montreal and recording an assist on April 14 vs. Utah. The 6-foot-4, 202-pound winger has appeared in two games for the Admirals this season, scoring his first career professional goal on Oct. 18 vs. Texas.

The Admirals now head out on their first roadtrip of the season as they visit the San Jose Barracuda for a pair of games beginning Friday, October 24th at 9 pm CT. Their next home game is Wednesday, October 29th at 7 pm against the Chicago Wolves.







American Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.