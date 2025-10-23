Gulls Suffer Shutout Loss to Colorado

The San Diego Gulls fell to the Colorado Eagles tonight 2-0 at Pechanga Arena San Diego. The Gulls held the Eagles scoreless on all five of their power play opportunities this evening including 24 seconds of a 5-on-3 man advantage.

Ville Husso stopped 26-of-27 shots in net.

The Gulls hit the road this weekend for a pair of games against the Henderson Silver Knights this Friday and Saturday night from Lee's Family Forum.

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On tonight's loss to Colorado

Colorado is a great team. They've got a deep lineup, and they work and track pucks. It's as speedy as any team in our division and there's a lot of skill over there as well. Coaching wise, we played with a lot of heart today, and I think that with a little bit of perspective we'll realize where we're at. There's a lot of ingredients in that game that will give us sustainable success. I'm not sure that we played smart enough to win the hockey game, you give them too many odd men rushes and eventually something is going to happen. Ville [Husso] was rock solid in the net today; he gave us a chance in the end. Not being able to find a way to get one by their goalie was the difference in the game in the end, but a lot of good from our effort and competitive standpoint. We could certainly play smarter to get the win.

On the penalty kill

I liked it better when we weren't trapped in our own zone. We had a couple long ones but when we did, it felt like we were bending but not breaking. Again, Ville was tremendous in those scenes to be able to give us an opportunity to go 5-for-5. The kill has shown a lot of character that's for sure.

On hitting on the road for two games in Henderson

Whether we play at home or on the road, we're ready to play our next game. There's plenty that we can build on from this, and we'll learn. Perspective will go a long way for us right now. It feels like we've been at it for a while, but that's game three of 72 and we can build from here.

Defenseman Nikolas Brouillard

On tonight's loss to Colorado

I think it was a good game for us and for them. It was good to watch. They have a really good team. We know that. I think we were on top of them, just one simple mistake in that first period and the puck was in the back of our net. We know they have a good offense so that can happen, but I think we played hard. There's some real positives to take away from this game, and I'm sure we'll find our balance at some point in the season.

On Ville Husso's performance tonight

It was unbelievable. He kept us in the game all game long, and he made a lot of really nice saves. That game could have been maybe three, nothing, four nothing, or maybe even 3-2 or 4-2 since that other goalie played well too. He's a huge part of our team, and we appreciate him.

On if he thinks the team will benefit from a road trip

Maybe. I mean, we were really excited to play here. Even against Henderson here, I think we played a pretty solid game. It just wasn't enough. We know we can be better, but overall, it wasn't all that bad. Today was a good game too, and it could have been either way. This is going to be our first road trip, and I know there's a lot of players from last year, but it's always good to have a road trip and get the boys together, maybe for dinner or something. It gets the boys tighter, I would say.







