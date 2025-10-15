San Diego Gulls to Host 10-Year Anniversary Kickoff Event at Pechanga Arena Thursday, October 16

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today they will host a free 10-year Anniversary Kickoff event for fans at Pechanga Arena San Diego Thursday, Oct. 16 from 6-9 p.m.

The evening will feature several activations fans can get excited about starting with the first in-person reveal of the Gulls 10-year anniversary jersey which will be available for purchase at arena merchandise locations. At 6:30 p.m., a Q&A panel with San Diego captain Ryan Carpenter, Head Coach Matt McIlvane and General Manager Rick Paterson will begin. Following the 30-minute panel, the Pechanga Arena San Diego ice will open for fans to skate on to check out the center ice 10th anniversary logo. While skating on the ice, Gulls fans can watch the Anaheim Ducks as they take on the Carolina Hurricanes on the video board.

Fans will also get an exclusive look at the Gulls' new digital dasher system. San Diego is one of three teams in North America to debut the state-of-the-art dasher system. The Utica Comets of the American Hockey League (AHL) unveiled their digital dasher system last season while the Portland Winterhawks in the Western Hockey League are slated to premiere theirs later this month.

Gulls fans looking to lock in season tickets for the upcoming campaign will have the opportunity to speak with ticket reps on site and tour open seating options. The first 100 fans through the doors will take home a commemorative 10-year anniversary lapel pin. North Entrance doors open at 6 p.m. with free parking in the North Lot. Fans can RSVP for this free ticketed event here.







