Ads Set Captains for 2025-26 Season

Published on October 14, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced their Captain's Group for the 2025-26 season. Defenseman Kevin Gravel will wear the "C" for the team for the third consecutive season, while Daniel Carr, Jake Lucchini, Kyle Marino and Jordan Oesterle will all serve as Alternate Captains.

Gravel becomes the first player to serve as team Captain for three seasons since the team joined the AHL in 2001 and he is the 17th Captain for the Ads during that time.

Entering his fourth season with the Admirals, Gravel has played in 174 games with the team, scoring eight goals and dishing out 35 assists for 43 points to go along with 63 penalty minutes and a +6 rating. He has also played in 36 Calder Cup Playoff games, which is 4th all-time among defenseman in team history. The Kingsford, MI native has helped the team reach the Western Conference Finals twice and win back-to-back Central Division Titles, while also winning at least one playoff series in each of his campaigns.

Gravel is a veteran of 447 career AHL games with six teams, collecting 117 points (29-88), 171 PIMs and a +34 rating. He's also appeared in 86 career AHL postseason contests, winning the Calder Cup with Manchester back in 2015. Gravel made his NHL debut in 2015-16 with Los Angeles and has played 138 games with the Predators, Kings, Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs. Prior to turning pro he played four seasons for St. Cloud State University, captaining his team as a senior and helping the Huskies win the NCHC regular-season title in 2013-14.

Lucchini and Marino will serve as Alternate Captains for road games, while Car and Oesterle will wear the "A" during games at Panther Arena.

The Admirals will kick-off the home portion of their schedule this Saturday, October 18th at 6 pm against the Texas Stars at Panther Arena.







