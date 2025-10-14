Dropkick Murphys Shipping up to Springfield March 11

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds and the MassMutual Center are thrilled to announce that the beloved Massachusetts-based band, the Dropkick Murphys, will perform a special postgame concert immediately following the T-Birds' home game against the Providence Bruins on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m., with the concert beginning approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the T-Birds game inside the MassMutual Convention Center Exhibition Hall (attached to the arena).

The only way to gain access to this first-of-its-kind event is with a combination ticket package, which includes admission to both the T-Birds game and standing-room-only access to the Dropkick Murphys concert. Thunderbirds ticket members will have the first opportunity to secure their concert admission for a members-only rate.

"With this being the T-Birds' 10th anniversary, we knew we wanted to continue raising the bar for our fans and deliver even more unforgettable experiences," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "When you think about the music scene in Massachusetts around St. Patrick's Day, it's impossible not to think of the Dropkick Murphys. After seeing other AHL clubs successfully host postgame concerts, we knew it was an opportunity we had to seize. We can't wait to welcome the Dropkicks to Western Mass to rock the Thunderdome!"

This event represents a first-of-its-kind collaboration for the Thunderbirds, as the organization partners with the MassMutual Center to produce an exciting doubleheader featuring both hockey action and a live concert experience.

"We're always looking for ways to collaborate with our partners at the Thunderbirds to deliver memorable, one-of-a-kind experiences for our community," said Sean Dolan, General Manager of the MassMutual Center. "Events like this don't just create excitement- they bring people downtown, support local businesses, and strengthen Springfield's economy."

In addition to the postgame concert, T-Birds fans can expect a full Dropkick Murphys takeover during the T-Birds game, including Dropkick-inspired St. Patrick's specialty jerseys, which the team will wear on March 11 and March 14. These unique collectibles will be auctioned online following the games, with portions of the proceeds benefiting the Claddagh Fund, the charitable foundation of the Dropkick Murphys.

Presale access to the T-Birds/Dropkick Murphys event will be as follows:

Artist Presale: Begins Wednesday, Oct. 15 at 10:00 a.m.

Thunderbirds/MassMutual Center Ticket Holder Presale: Begins Thursday, Oct. 16 at 10:00 a.m.

General Public On-Sale: Begins Friday, Oct. 17 at 10:00 a.m.

Since forming in Quincy, Mass., in 1996, the Dropkick Murphys have proudly represented their home state of Massachusetts on stages around the world. Dropkick Murphys' music has generated half-a-billion streams, they've quietly moved 8 million-plus units worldwide, and the band has sold out gigs on multiple continents. They have earned four consecutive Billboard Top 10 album debuts, a gold record for their 2005 album The Warrior's Code, and global recognition for their signature hit, "I'm Shipping Up to Boston"- featured in Martin Scorsese's Academy Award-winning film The Departed.

Dropkick Murphys' new album For The People shows courage and confidence, speaking up against the injustices happening in the United States, and does so with the strength and power that harkens back to Dropkick Murphys' earliest punk rock roots. For The People is more than a title. It's a heartfelt stance, a declaration of who this band is-and who they've always been.

Honored as Artist of the Year and Best Live Artist at the Boston Music Awards, the Dropkick Murphys have also been widely celebrated for their philanthropic work through their Claddagh Fund, receiving distinctions such as the Robert F. Kennedy Children's Action Corps' "Embracing the Legacy" Award, the Catholic Charities Jack Shaughnessy Service Award, and Mass Humanities' Storyteller of the Year honor for frontman Ken Casey.

A limited number of combination T-Birds game and Dropkick Murphys concert tickets are available to T-Birds fans right now - fans can order by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625).







