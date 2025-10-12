T-Birds' Comeback Bid Falls Just Short on Opening Night

Published on October 11, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds right wing Matt Luff

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (0-1-0-0) battled valiantly, but could not overcome an early three-goal hole in a 4-3 loss to the Charlotte Checkers (1-0-0-0) before a sold-out Opening Night crowd of 6,793 inside the MassMutual Center on Saturday night.

The season began with a dose of adversity just 19 seconds into the opening period, as Hunter Skinner and starting goaltender Vadim Zherenko miscommunicated on control of a loose puck, and Charlotte newcomer Jack Studnicka pounced to poke the loose puck into the yawning net to give the Checkers a 1-0 advantage.

The defending Eastern Conference champions then flexed their power play muscles at the 9:04 mark, as Ben Steeves rifled a one-timer over Zherenko's glove off a slick feed from Ryan McAllister, and the visitors' lead grew to 2-0.

Before the T-Birds could stop the barrage, Charlotte added still another when rookie defenseman Ludvig Jansson squeaked one through Zherenko on the short side at 11:28, and the deficit became 3-0.

Despite the tumultuous beginning, Springfield fought back, beginning with Otto Stenberg pursuing a loose puck after being denied on a first attempt on Charlotte goalie Cooper Black. The second-year Swede chopped the second chance past Black, cutting the lead to 3-1 at 14:37.

Just 1:33 later, former Checker Matt Luff continued the momentum shift, arriving at a loose puck at the blue paint after a Skinner shot ricocheted off a teammate in the crease. Luff played through to the whistle and jammed it under the fallen goaltender, and after so much had gone wrong to begin the night, the T-Birds had clawed to a 3-2 score heading into the second.

Charlotte, however, got right back to their power play excellence to begin the second, with rookie Jack Devine wiring a one-timer over Zherenko's shoulder at 2:11 of the second, restoring the insurance marker, 4-2.

After six goals in the game's first 22 minutes, both goaltenders settled down through the duration of the middle stanza, and the 4-2 score carried into the final period.

The third period proved to be tough sledding for both teams to locate offense, but with Zherenko on the bench with 1:23 to play, Juraj Pekarcik unleashed a one-time slapper past Black, cutting the lead back down to one, 4-3. Theo Lindstein also picked up his first AHL point with the primary assist.

Despite the tough beginning of his night, Zherenko showed great resilience in making 32 saves for the night. Black earned the victory with 26 stops in the Charlotte goal crease.

The T-Birds take to the road for the first time in the 2025-26 season next Saturday and Sunday for a pair of contests against the Hershey Bears. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. Saturday and 5:00 p.m. Sunday in Chocolatetown.

Single-game tickets and ticket memberships for all remaining games in the Thunderbirds' 2025-26 season are available now - fans can order now by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625).

