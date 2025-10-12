Bridgeport Gains Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Bruins on Opening Night

Published on October 11, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







Bridgeport, CT - The Bridgeport Islanders opened their 25th season with a nod to their past, skating in their classic Sound Tigers throwback jerseys before a packed house at Total Mortgage Arena. As the crowd roared and the puck dropped on the 2025-26 campaign, the Islanders began their year with an Atlantic Division showdown against the Providence Bruins, ultimately falling 3-2 in overtime.

Bridgeport's determination to start fresh after last season was clear from the opening faceoff, as the Islanders struck twice in the first period.

Alex Jeffries' neutral-zone pass sprung Cam Berg down the right wing, and the rookie forward buried a backhander at 5:25 for the team's first goal of the season.

Just under two minutes later, reigning Calder Cup champion Cole McWard capitalized on a loose puck in front and buried his first as an Islander at 7:10, doubling the early lead.

Providence responded midway through the period, converting on a four-minute power play when Georgii Merkulov finished a feed from the point at 11:11. The Bruins carried that momentum into the second, tying the game at 6:22 when Frederick Brunet's one-timer beat Marcus Hogberg from the left hash mark.

Regulation wasn't enough to settle it, and the Bruins completed their comeback just 1:04 into overtime as Matej Blumel's one-timer slipped past Hogberg for the game-winner.

The Islanders return to action Sunday afternoon against the Belleville Senators at 3 PM inside Total Mortgage Arena. Following the game, fans will have the opportunity to meet the team during a postgame autograph session. Tickets are available now, visit bridgeportislanders.com for more information.

Notables

- Liam Foudy's assist on McWard's goal extended his point streak to five games dating back to last season, totaling six assists over that stretch.







American Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.