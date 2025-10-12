Blumel, Merkulov Shine in P-Bruins Overtime Victory over Bridgeport

Bridgeport, CT - Forward Matej Blumel netted the game-winning goal in overtime and added an assist, while Georgii Merkulov notched a goal and two assists in the Providence Bruins' 3-2 overtime victory over the Bridgeport Islanders in the season opener at Total Mortgage Arena on Saturday night. Defenseman Frederic Brunet posted a goal and an assist, while Victor Soderstrom tallied two assists. Goaltender Simon Zajicek stopped 23 shots and recorded his first AHL win in his first start.

How It Happened

Cam Berg protected the puck around the defenseman in the right circle and flung a backhand shot past the goaltender to give the Islanders a 1-0 lead with 14:37 remaining in the first period.

Cole McWard poked at a loose puck in the crease and punched it across the goal line, extending the Islanders lead to 2-0 with 12:49 to play in the first frame.

While on a double-minor power play, Blumel fed a pass to Merkulov above the crease, where he spun and flipped a shot under the arm of the goaltender, cutting the Bridgeport lead to 2-1 with 7:35 left in the first period. Soderstrom received a secondary assist.

Soderstrom fired a pass from the top of the right circle over to Brunet cutting to the far post, where he redirected the puck into the wide-open net to tie the game at 2-2 with 13:38 remaining in the second period. Merkulov was credited with a secondary assist.

Brunet slipped a pass to Merkulov trailing on the rush, who zipped the puck over to Blumel in the right circle, where he one-timed it inside the near post to give the P-Bruins the win 1:04 into the extra frame.

Stats

Zajicek earned the win in his first AHL game.

Blumel and Soderstrom recorded their first points in a Providence uniform.

Zajicek stopped 23 of 25 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 23 shots.

The power play went 1-for-3 and the penalty kill was 4-for-4.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Charlotte Checkers for the home opener at the Amica Mutual Pavilion on Sunday, October 12. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m.

