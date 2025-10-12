Iowa Falls, 4-1, to Chicago on Opening Night
Published on October 11, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild opened the 2025-26 season with a 4-1 home defeat to the Chicago Wolves on Saturday night. Riley Heidt scored his first professional goal in his AHL debut in the loss.
Heidt found the back of the net 4:14 into the game. Jack Peart passed the puck down the wall for Jean-Luc Foudy, who sent a centering feed that Heidt fired off a defender past Amir Miftakhov (22 saves).
Chicago evened the score with 8:01 remaining in the opening frame when Bradly Nadeau hammered a one-timer over Cal Petersen (24 saves) on a 5-on-3 power play.
The Wild outshot the Wolves 11-6 in the first period.
Felix Unger Sörum put Chicago ahead for good with a deflection through Petersen on the man advantage at 16:15 of the second period.
Iowa led the shot count 17-14 after 40 minutes.
Domenick Fensore added an insurance marker at 4:41 of the third period and Nikita Pavlychev added an empty-net goal with 54 seconds remaining.
Chicago outshot Iowa 28-23. The Wild finished 0-for-4 with the man advantage while the Wolves went 2-for-3 on the power play.
Iowa hosts the Rockford IceHogs on Sunday, Oct. 12 at 5 p.m.
