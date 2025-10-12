Wolves Tame Wild 4-1 in Season Opener

The Chicago Wolves opened the 2025-26 American Hockey League season with a 4-1 victory over the Wild on Saturday night in Iowa.

Bradly Nadeau and Domenick Fensore each had a goal and an assist, Felix Unger Sorum and Nikita Pavlychev scored and Justin Robidas and Ryan Suzuki each added two assists to lift the Wolves in the 32nd season opener in franchise history.

The Wild seized the lead early in the opening period on a goal by Riley Heidt but it was all Wolves after that.

Chicago was skating with a five-on-three advantage later in the first when Nadeau picked up where he left off last season when he led all AHL rookies with 32 goals. The 20-year-old took a feed from Robidas and unleashed a rocket of a one-timer from the left dot that sailed past Iowa goaltender Cal Petersen to the glove side. Robidas and Fensore had assists on the power-play marker.

Unger Sorum's goal-this one also on the power play-late in the second propelled the Wolves to a 2-1 advantage headed to the third. The forward cashed in when he redirected a pass from Suzuki by Petersen to the stick side. Suzuki and Robidas earned assists on Unger Sorum's tally.

The Wolves kept coming and took a 3-1 lead early in the third on Fensore's marker. Nadeau found Fensore with a nice feed in the slot and the defenseman banged home a one-timer. Nadeau and Suzuki picked up helpers on the score.

Pavlychev capped the scoring with an empty-netter in the waning seconds with Evan Vierling recording an assist in his Wolves debut.

Amir Miftakhov (22 saves) earned the victory in goal for the Wolves while Petersen (24 saves) took the loss for the Wild.

Up next: The Wolves open the home portion of the 2025-26 season when they host the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday, Oct. 18 at Allstate Arena (7 p.m.).







