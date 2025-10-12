Posch Notches First Professional Shutout in 1-0 Win Over Wranglers

Published on October 11, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO. - Rookie goaltender Isak Posch stopped all 18 shots he faced to earn his first professional shutout, as the Eagles improved to 2-0 on the season with a 1-0 win over the Calgary Wranglers on Saturday. Forward Jayson Megna netted the lone goal of the game, as Colorado went a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill to secure the victory. Calgary goalie Owen Say turned in a 21-save performance in his pro debut.

The Eagles would jump out to an early 1-0 lead when Megna tucked home loose puck at the side of the crease just 42 seconds into the contest.

Colorado would then be forced to kill off three Calgary power plays in the first period, but would rise to the challenge, allowing the Eagles to head to the first intermission still on top, 1-0.

The second period would see the two teams exchange quality chances, with Colorado outshooting the Wranglers, 12-10. However, it would be Posch and Say who would hold serve, as the Eagles exited for the second intermission still leading by a score of 1-0.

After killing off Calgary's fifth power play of the game in the third period, Colorado would lock down defensively, holding the Wranglers to just three shots in the final frame and giving the Eagles the 1-0 victory.

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Saturday, October 18th at 7:00pm MT at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.







