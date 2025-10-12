Canucks Beat The Silver Knights, 4-2, In A Come-From-Behind Victory

Published on October 11, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







Looking to make their mark on opening weekend and take home all four points, the Canucks iced a similar lineup with just a few key changes. Ben Berard joined Vitali Kravtsov and Max Sasson on the top line after scoring in last night's season opener. Josh Bloom also drew into his first game of the year alongside Joseph Labate and Dino Kambeitz.

Abbotsford rolled with the same defensive pairings as the previous night, but the biggest change came in goal as Jiří Patera made his first start in over 11 months. Jesper Vikman got the nod for the Silver Knights.

The Canucks controlled the puck for most of the opening frame, registering nearly triple the shots of Henderson. However, with just under two minutes remaining, Tuomas Uronen capitalized on a rebound to put the Silver Knights ahead 1-0. Despite the strong pressure, Abbotsford headed into the first intermission down by one.

The second period brought much more action. As both teams began to find their rhythm, Henderson doubled their lead when Raphael Lavoie converted on a turnover for his team's second of the night. The Canucks were quick to respond, though-just 24 seconds later, Danila Klimovich and Joseph Labate broke out on a two-on-one. Klimovich fed Labate cross-ice, and he buried it to cut the deficit in half. Abbotsford kept pressing, and their efforts paid off when Max Sasson slipped the puck through Vikman's legs to even the score at two.

Riding that momentum, the Canucks added three unanswered goals. Mackenzie MacEachern intercepted a pass and tucked one through Vikman's pads to give Abbotsford their first lead of the game at 3-2. Patera stood tall the rest of the way, making several key stops to preserve the advantage. With time winding down, Nils Åman extended the lead on the power play, ripping a shot from the left circle to make it 4-2.

Henderson pulled their netminder in the dying moments, but it was too little, too late. The Canucks held on for a 4-2 victory-securing all four points on opening weekend.

Next up, Abbotsford heads to Laval to face the Rocket before returning home to raise their well-earned championship banner at their Home Opener on October 24th.







American Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.