Iowa Wild Announces 2025-26 Opening Night Roster and Captains

Published on October 11, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild announced today the opening night roster and captains for the 2025-26 season. The opening night roster consists of two goaltenders, seven defensemen, and 13 forwards.

The 2025-26 roster includes:

Goaltenders: Samuel Hlavaj, Cal Petersen

Defensemen: Ben Gleason, Matt Kiersted, Carson Lambos, Wyatt Newpower, Jack Peart, David Spacek, Will Zmolek

Forwards: Nicolas Aubé-Kubel, Caedan Bankier, Elliot Desnoyers, Jean-Luc Foudy, Riley Heidt, Rasmus Kumpulainen, Ben Jones, Mark Liwiski, Bradley Marek, Ryan McGuire, Tyler Pitlick, Ryan Sandelin, Matthew Sop

Iowa Wild Opening Night Roster

Ben Jones will serve as the team's captain, while Matt Kiersted and Tyler Pitlick will serve as alternate captains.

Iowa opens the 2025-26 regular season against the Chicago Wolves at Casey's Center on Saturday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit  www.iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2025-26 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at  https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

Visit http://www.iowawild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content, and daily statistics.

Iowa Wild home games are played at Casey's Center. Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2025-26 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.







American Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.