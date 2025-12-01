Iowa Shut out 1-0 in Grand Rapids
Published on November 30, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - John Leonard scored the only goal of the game as the Grand Rapids Griffins shut out the Iowa Wild 1-0 at Van Andel Arena on Sunday afternoon.
The Griffins outshot Iowa 10-5 in a scoreless opening frame.
Leonard converted for Grand Rapids with a nifty one-handed redirection off a centering feed from Erik Gustafsson 5:45 into the second period.
Cal Petersen (28 saves) stood on his head for Iowa throughout the second period and denied several point-blank scoring opportunities in the closing minutes.
Grand Rapids outshot Iowa 24-17 through 40 minutes of play.
The Wild fought to tie the game throughout the third period, but Sebastian Cossa (26 saves) and the Griffins defense turned aside several Iowa scoring opportunities down the stretch.
Grand Rapids outshot Iowa 29-26. The Wild finished 0-for-2 with the man advantage while the Griffins went 0-for-1 on the power play.
Iowa wraps up a six-game road trip on Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. against the Milwaukee Admirals.
