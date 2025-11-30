Condors Roll in Front of Sellout Crowd, 7-4

Published on November 30, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







A sellout crowd of 8,543 saw the Bakersfield Condors (8-6-4, 20pts) continue their winning ways at home in a 7-4 victory over the Henderson Silver Knights on Saturday. Seth Griffith scored the Condors 27th Teddy Bear Toss goal early in the first and the Condors never looked back from there.

Griffith's Teddy Bear Toss goal gave the Condors a 1-0 lead at 3:20 of the first frame. It unleashed thousands of bears out on the ice. It was the sixth quickest goal in the team's Teddy Bear Toss history. Quinn Hutson (9th, 10th) added two more to give the team a 3-0 lead after one.

After killing three Henderson power plays in the second, the Condors extended their lead with an even strength goal from Rem Pitlick (6th) and a power-play goal from Roby Jarventie (8th) late in the second. It was 5-0 after two periods.

Henderson scored four times in the third period, including twice after Connor Ingram left the game injured at the 7:34 mark. Griffith (5th) would add his second on the power play and Max Jones (4th) scored an empty-net goal for a 7-4 final.

Bakersfield remained unbeaten in regulation at home at 7-0-1. They are the final team in the league without a home regulation loss. The power play was 3/3 while the penalty kill went 4/4.

Griffith and Hutson each had two goals and an assist. Hutson has 16 points in his last eight games and is t-2nd in the AHL rookie scoring race. Josh Samanski had three assists and 10 points in his last eight games.

UP NEXT

Tucson is in town on Wednesday for a 6:30 p.m. Weiner Wednesday. Hot dogs are just $2 all night!







American Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.