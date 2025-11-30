Condors Soar Over Silver Knights, 7-4

Published on November 30, 2025

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights lost to the Bakersfield Condors, 7-4, at Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield, CA on Saturday night.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Bakersfield's Seth Griffith found the back of the net just over three minutes into the game. This goal resulted a 1-0 Condors lead and several thousand teddy bears to be hurled onto the ice at Dignity Health Arena. Quinn Hudson would tack on two more goals before the first intermission, one on the power play and one 5-on-5 to give Bakersfield a 3-0 lead. 17 minutes into the middle period, Rem Pitlick increased the Condors lead to 4-0. With only seconds left in the period, Roby Jarventie made it 5-0 for Bakersfield. The third period began with Ben Hemmerling finding Jonas Rondbjerg to chip into the Condor lead, 5-1. Six minutes later Seth Griffith scored his second of the night to make it 6-1. Soon after Mitch McLain netted his second of the season to make it 6-2. Both Kai Uchacz and Jakub Brabenec scored with less than three minutes left in the game to make it 6-4. Max Jones would score the final goal of the game on the empty net to make the final score 7-4.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Friday, Dec. 5 | 7 p.m. | vs Bakersfield Condors

Saturday, Dec. 6 | 6 p.m. | vs Bakersfield Condors

Wednesday, Dec. 10 | 6:30 p.m. | at Bakersfield Condors

LOOKING AHEAD

The team will return to Henderson next weekend when the Condors come to Lee's Family Forum on December 5 and 6. They will wrap up their fourth straight game against the Condors in Bakersfield on Wednesday, December 10. Watch all the action on FloHockey or listen live on 1230 The Game.







