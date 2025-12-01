Moose Secure First Shootout Win of the Season

Published on November 30, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (11-8-2-0) downed the Chicago Wolves (9-6-3-1) by a 4-3 score in the shootout on Sunday afternoon at Canada Life Centre. The Moose were coming off a 4-1 loss to the Wolves on Saturday.

Isaac Poulter was solid in his first period in antlers, stopping all 11 shots the Wolves sent his way. Brayden Yager made an impact at the other end of the rink midway through the frame, beating Cayden Primeau glove side. It was Yager's third goal of the season. Primeau made seven saves for Chicago, as the Moose took a 1-0 lead into the locker room after 20 minutes.

The Moose held their 1-0 lead for much of the second period, but Felix Unger Sörum tied the game with 4:11 left in the frame. Ryan Suzuki then gave the Wolves a 2-1 lead on a power play goal with 1.3 seconds left in the period. Poulter and Primeau each made 11 saves in the frame.

Phil Di Giuseppe levelled the score with nine minutes to play, knocking in a loose puck in the crease. With time dwindling, Nikita Chibrikov gave the Moose their lead back, dancing around a defender and sliding a shot past Primeau. Chicago fired right back 66 seconds later as Nikita Pavlychev beat Poulter with a shot from the top of the circle to force overtime. Neither side could end it in the extra frame as the game rolled into a shootout. Chibrikov, Yager, and Danny Zhilkin all scored for the Moose, powering a 4-3 victory.

Moose assistant coach Morgan Klimchuk (click for full interview)

"We were getting chances, we got them last game, and we were getting them again in this game. We can play with anyone and create chances against anybody. So it was really good to see that belief, and I'm happy to see them get rewarded."

Kale Clague is on a four-game point streak (2G, 2A)

Brad Lambert has three points (1G, 2A) over his past four games

Poulter made 28 saves in his first game with the Moose

Nikita Chibrikov is 6/10 in the shootout in his AHL career

