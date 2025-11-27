Moose Score Four Times in Second, Top Belleville

November 27, 2025

The Manitoba Moose (10-7-2-0) got back in the win column on Wednesday night, scoring a 5-1 victory over the Belleville Senators (10-8-2-0) at Canada Life Centre. The Moose fell 5-2 to the Senators in their School Day Game on Tuesday morning.

The first period was a quiet one for both offences. Domenic DiVincentiis was the busier of the two goaltenders in the opening 20, stopping 11 Belleville offerings. Each team had a chance on the power play. Carter Yakemchuk paced both teams with four shots on goal from the Senators' blueline.

Manitoba seized control of the game in the second, outshooting Belleville 21-4. Mason Shaw put the Moose on the board 1:54 into the frame, finishing off a rebound. Midway through the period, Shaw banked a pass off the post to Jaret Anderson-Dolan in the slot. Anderson-Dolan made no mistake, firing his third of the season past the pad of Parsons. Manitoba wasn't done there. Brad Lambert scored his first goal of the season on a five-on-three advantage, before Samuel Fagemo scored another power play marker 19 seconds later, giving the Moose a 4-0 lead. DiVincentiis stopped all four shots he faced. David Gustafsson picked up a pair of helpers in the frame.

Belleville scored 56 seconds into the third. Olle Lycksell fired a rocket over the shoulder of DiVincentiis to break his shutout bid and pull the Senators within three. Fagemo restored Manitoba's four-goal edge with his second goal of the night, scoring the dagger in what was a 5-1 win for the Moose. DiVincentiis stopped 22 shots in his fifth victory of the season, while Parsons fought off 31.

Quotable

Moose goaltender Domenic DiVincentiis (click for full interview)

"For the most part, I thought we did a solid job from the beginning. I know the shots were different going into the second, but I think we didn't give up too many Grade A opportunities, and I think that's the difference between today and yesterday."

Statbook

Mason Shaw scored two points (1G, 1A) and is on a three-game point streak (1G, 3A)

David Gustafsson registered a pair of assists in his third multi-point game

Jaret Anderson-Dolan has six points (1G, 5A) over his past seven games

Brad Lambert scored his first goal of the season and has a point in each of his past two games (1G, 1A)

Tyrel Bauer registered an assist for his first point of the season

Prepared by Frankie Benvenuti







