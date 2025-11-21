Moose Announce Pair of Roster Moves

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today the team reassigned goaltender Isaac Poulter from the organization's ECHL affiliate, the Norfolk Admirals, to the Manitoba Moose. The Moose also announced the team loaned forward Chase Yoder to the Admirals.

Poulter, 24, has appeared in seven games with Norfolk this season while marking down a 4-3-0 record with a 2.85 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. The netminder posted a 16-13-7 record, supported by a 2.86 GAA and .898 SV% with the Utica Comets in 2024-25. The Winnipeg, Man. product has appeared in 77 career AHL games, putting together a 40-24-11 record with a 2.88 GAA, .900 SV% and five shutouts. Poulter also owns a 19-11-2 record supported by a 2.83 GAA, .912 SV% and one shutout in 35 ECHL games split between the Admirals and Adirondack Thunder.

Yoder, 23, has one assist in eight games with the Moose this season. He previously played five campaigns at Providence College. The Fairview, Texas native picked up 10 points (5G, 5A) across 37 contests in his final season with the Friars in 2024-25. During his collegiate career, Yoder scored 62 points (32G, 30A) across a program-record 172 NCAA games. He was a sixth round (170th overall) draft choice of the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2020 NHL Draft.

The Moose host the Chicago Wolves on Saturday at 2 p.m. for the Hockey Fights Cancer game in support of Camp Quality Manitoba. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

