Monsters Announce Pair of Roster Moves

Published on November 21, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that Columbus recalled forward Brendan Gaunce from the Monsters and assigned forward Luca Del Bel Belluz to Cleveland. In 12 appearances for the Monsters this season, Gaunce posted 4-2-6 with eight penalty minutes while Del Bel Belluz logged 0-1-1 with two penalty minutes and an even rating in seven appearances for Columbus, adding 3-2-5 with an even rating in seven appearances for Cleveland.

A 6'3", 219 lb. left-shooting native of Sudbury, ON, Gaunce, 31, was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the first round (26th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft and signed a two-year, two-way NHL/AHL contract with the Minnesota Wild on July 1, 2024 through the 2025-26 season. Gaunce was acquired by Columbus via trade from Minnesota on June 26, 2025 in exchange for right wing Cameron Butler. In 189 career NHL appearances for Vancouver, the Boston Bruins, Columbus, and Minnesota spanning parts of nine seasons from 2015-20 and 2021-25, Gaunce generated 13-16-29 with 71 penalty minutes. In 394 career AHL appearances for the Utica Comets, Providence Bruins, Cleveland, and the Iowa Wild spanning parts of eleven seasons from 2014-20 and 2021-25, Gaunce contributed 127-141-268 with 248 penalty minutes, wearing the captain's "C" for Cleveland in 2023-24 and again this year.

In 2020-21, Gaunce helped the SHL's Vaxjo Lakers claim the SHL Championship, posting 5-7-12 with 18 penalty minutes and a +8 rating in 18 regular-season appearances and 3-4-7 with 29 penalty minutes and a +2 rating in 12 playoff appearances for the Swedish club. Prior to his professional career, Gaunce logged 103-133-236 with 211 penalty minutes and a +8 rating in 258 career OHL appearances for the Belleville Bulls spanning four seasons from 2010-14. Gaunce wore the captain's "C" for Belleville in 2012-13 and 2013-14.

A 6'1", 185 lb. left-shooting native of Woodbridge, ON, Del Bel Belluz, 22, was selected by Columbus in the second round (44th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets on December 1, 2022 through the 2026-27 season. In 23 career NHL appearances for Columbus spanning parts of three seasons from 2023-25, Del Bel Belluz registered 3-7-10 with two penalty minutes and a +3 rating. In 126 career AHL appearances for Cleveland spanning parts of three seasons from 2023-25, Del Bel Belluz registered 39-50-89 with 24 penalty minutes and a +4 rating and was named to the North Division roster for the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic. Prior to his professional career, Del Bel Belluz supplied 71-98-169 with 50 penalty minutes and +20 rating in 192 career OHL appearances for the Mississauga Steelheads and Sarnia Sting spanning four seasons from 2019-23.

