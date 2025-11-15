Manitoba Wins Third in a Row
Published on November 14, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (6-6-2-0) claimed their third consecutive victory on Friday night, downing the Milwaukee Admirals (7-2-2-0) by a 3-1 scoreline. The Moose were coming off a 3-2 win over the Rockford IceHogs on Wednesday evening.
Manitoba's first period was about as ideal as you can get. They outshot the Admirals 17-4 through the frame, scoring a pair of goals to claim a 2-0 lead through 20 minutes. The Moose scored 5:14 into the contest, when Kevin Conley went to the front of the net to meet Ashton Sautner's pass from behind the goal. Phil Di Giuseppe scored Manitoba's other marker, tapping home Brayden Yager's pass at the back post, extending both players' point streaks to three games. Domenic DiVincentiis was seldom tested, but stood tall against all four Milwaukee shots.
The ice tilted the other way in the middle 20, as the Admirals ratcheted up the pressure. Milwaukee enjoyed an early opportunity on the power play, and turned 12 shots toward DiVincentiis in the frame, but couldn't find the back of the net. Manitoba had a series of good chances, as well, but were unable to best Magnus Chrona, taking their 2-0 lead into the third.
Cole O'Hara got the Admirals on the board midway through the third. Milwaukee continued the furious comeback attempt, throwing 10 shots on goal. DiVincentiis turned aside nine of them, bringing his total for the night to 25. Walker Duehr sealed a third-straight victory for the Moose with an entpy-netter with six seconds left for the 3-1 final.
Quotable
Moose defenceman Ashton Sautner (click for full interview)
"It's a good building block for us, and we set ourselves up here to have a really good trip. We want to carry it into tomorrow now."
Statbook
Phil Di Giuseppe has five points (1G, 4A) in his three-game point streak
Brayden Yager has a three-game point streak (4A)
Samuel Fagemo and Jaret Anderson-Dolan are on two-game point streaks
Ashton Sautner moved to 99 career points with a helper (23G, 76A) and has assists in three of the past four games
Prepared by Frankie Benvenuti
American Hockey League Stories from November 14, 2025
- Hebig Nets Two as Roadrunners Drop Series Opener in Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
- Manitoba Wins Third in a Row - Manitoba Moose
- Roadrunners Downed by Eagles - Tucson Roadrunners
- Griffins Remain Undefeated At Home With Win Over Toronto - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Offense Heats Up In Eagles' 6-2 Victory Over Tucson - Colorado Eagles
- Phantoms Light it Up, 7-3, Over T-Birds - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Amerks Rally, Tame Wolf Pack in Overtime - Rochester Americans
- Iowa's Comeback Bid Falls Short in 4-3 Loss to Charlotte - Iowa Wild
- Penguins Erupt in Third Period for 5-3 Comeback Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Ads' Winning Streak Snapped at Four - Milwaukee Admirals
- Senators Battle Back to Edge Comets, 4-3, in Shootout - Belleville Senators
- Comets Battle Hard Against Senators, Fall 4-3 In Shootout - Utica Comets
- Bears Open Weekend With 2-1 Win Over Crunch - Hershey Bears
- Charlotte Extends Winning Streak, Defeats Iowa 4-3 - Charlotte Checkers
- Nolan Moyle Released from PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Syracuse Crunch Downed by Hershey Bears, 2-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Lose Sixth Straight, 4-3 to Americans - Hartford Wolf Pack
- T-Birds' Middle Period Burst Not Enough in Allentown - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Islanders Battle Hard But Fall Short against Penguins, 5-3 - Bridgeport Islanders
- San Diego Gulls to Host Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, November 15 - San Diego Gulls
- Samson Activated, Joins Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Sign Forward Tate Singleton to Pro Tryout Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Goaltender Isaiah Saville Re-Called from ECHL's Greenville - Ontario Reign
- Wranglers Edge Reign 3-2 in Hard-Fought Battle at Home - Calgary Wranglers
- T-Birds Recall F's Tarun Fizer, Jett Jones from Florida (ECHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Red-Hot Phantoms Look to Keep it Going - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Bears at Crunch, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors at Gulls, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolf Pack to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night this Saturday - Hartford Wolf Pack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Manitoba Moose Stories
- Manitoba Wins Third in a Row
- Moose Rally to Beat Rockford
- Moose Recall Kevin Conley from Norfolk
- Moose Edge Stars, 3-2
- Manitoba Moose Downed by Texas Stars, 4-1