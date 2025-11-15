Manitoba Wins Third in a Row

Published on November 14, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (6-6-2-0) claimed their third consecutive victory on Friday night, downing the Milwaukee Admirals (7-2-2-0) by a 3-1 scoreline. The Moose were coming off a 3-2 win over the Rockford IceHogs on Wednesday evening.

Manitoba's first period was about as ideal as you can get. They outshot the Admirals 17-4 through the frame, scoring a pair of goals to claim a 2-0 lead through 20 minutes. The Moose scored 5:14 into the contest, when Kevin Conley went to the front of the net to meet Ashton Sautner's pass from behind the goal. Phil Di Giuseppe scored Manitoba's other marker, tapping home Brayden Yager's pass at the back post, extending both players' point streaks to three games. Domenic DiVincentiis was seldom tested, but stood tall against all four Milwaukee shots.

The ice tilted the other way in the middle 20, as the Admirals ratcheted up the pressure. Milwaukee enjoyed an early opportunity on the power play, and turned 12 shots toward DiVincentiis in the frame, but couldn't find the back of the net. Manitoba had a series of good chances, as well, but were unable to best Magnus Chrona, taking their 2-0 lead into the third.

Cole O'Hara got the Admirals on the board midway through the third. Milwaukee continued the furious comeback attempt, throwing 10 shots on goal. DiVincentiis turned aside nine of them, bringing his total for the night to 25. Walker Duehr sealed a third-straight victory for the Moose with an entpy-netter with six seconds left for the 3-1 final.

Quotable

Moose defenceman Ashton Sautner (click for full interview)

"It's a good building block for us, and we set ourselves up here to have a really good trip. We want to carry it into tomorrow now."

Statbook

Phil Di Giuseppe has five points (1G, 4A) in his three-game point streak

Brayden Yager has a three-game point streak (4A)

Samuel Fagemo and Jaret Anderson-Dolan are on two-game point streaks

Ashton Sautner moved to 99 career points with a helper (23G, 76A) and has assists in three of the past four games

Prepared by Frankie Benvenuti







American Hockey League Stories from November 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.