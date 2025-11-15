Penguins Erupt in Third Period for 5-3 Comeback Win

Published on November 14, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins racked up five goals in the third period to down the Bridgeport Islanders, 5-3, on Friday night at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Sebastian Aho and Phil Kemp both scored their first goals with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (11-3-1-0) during the comeback, as the team picked up its fourth victory over Bridgeport this season. Maxim Pavlenko clinched his third-straight in as many starts to begin his AHL career.

Bridgeport struck first 10 minutes in when Cam Berg knifed in a loose puck in the Penguins' crease. The Islanders extended their lead to 2-0 with a power-play goal from Alex Jeffries at 17:21 of the second period.

Entering the third period, the Penguins needed a jolt of energy, and it came less than a minute in. Tristan Broz notched his team-leading eighth goal of the season when he cranked in a rebound to make it a 2-1 contest.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton tied things up right after an offensive zone faceoff win. Aho grabbed control of the puck, shimmed his way past a defender, and sniped it top shelf to make it two-all at 5:28 of the third.

The Islanders called their timeout after Aho's goal to steady themselves, then later regained the lead. Adam Beckman scored on a breakaway at 11:12, making it a 3-2 game.

Two minutes later, the Penguins started a scoring frenzy that propelled them to victory.

Aidan McDonough took a long feed from Finn Harding, galloped behind the Bridgeport defense, danced around Parker Gahagen and slid a backhander across the goal line. Fifty-five seconds later, Kemp gave Wilkes-Barre/Scranton the lead for the first time, with the blueliner promptly wristing in a feed from Atley Calvert.

Kemp then scored again with the Bridgeport net empty, launching the puck down ice from his own defensive blue line to clinch the comeback win.

Pavlenko made 21 saves in the winning effort, with Gahagen making the same amount of stops in the loss.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Saturday, Nov. 15, when the Springfield Thunderbirds come to town for the first time this season. Puck drop for E-Sports night between the Penguins and T-Birds is set for 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2025-26 season, including Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, as well as Corporate Partnership opportunities are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.

Every minute of Penguins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.

