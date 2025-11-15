Iowa's Comeback Bid Falls Short in 4-3 Loss to Charlotte

Published on November 14, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild came up a goal short in a third period comeback effort and fell 4-3 to the Charlotte Checkers at Casey's Center on Friday night.

Jack Peart put Iowa ahead two minutes into the game with a blast through Cooper Black (22 saves) from the left circle. Jean-Luc Foudy and Will Zmolek assisted on Peart's goal.

Brett Chorske tied the contest on a shorthanded breakaway at 10:44 with a forehand shot over the shoulder of Samuel Hlavaj (28 saves).

Charlotte carried a 2-1 lead into the first intermission after Marek Alscher squeezed a shot through Hlavaj from the point at 16:35.

The Checkers outshot the Wild 7-6 in the opening frame.

Iowa equalized on the power play 5:50 into the second period. Riley Heidt chipped a loose puck toward goal and Gerry Mayhew elevated a backhand over Black.

Wilmer Skoog collected a rebound and beat Hlavaj to the blocker side to hand Charlotte a 3-2 lead at 13:21.

Charlotte outshot Iowa 20-18 through 40 minutes.

Skoog provided the Checkers with a crucial insurance goal from close quarters on the power play 10:06 into the third period.

Tyler Pitlick tipped a point shot from Mayhew past Black with the Wild skating 6-on-4 with 2:37 to play. Ben Gleason picked up an assist on Pitlick's goal.

Charlotte outshot Iowa 32-25. The Wild finished 2-for-9 with the man advantage while the Checkers went 1-for-5 on the power play.

Iowa and Charlotte complete their weekend series on Saturday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. on Veterans Appreciation Night. The Wild will rebrand as the Iowa Aeros for the game and wear specialty jerseys, which will be sold in a live auction postgame with proceeds benefiting Mid-Iowa Council, Scouting America.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit  www.iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2025-26 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at  https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.  

Visit http://www.iowawild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content, and daily statistics.   

Iowa Wild home games are played at Casey's Center. Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2025-26 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.







American Hockey League Stories from November 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.