Ads' Winning Streak Snapped at Four
Published on November 14, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals saw their four-game winning streak and six-game point streak snapped in a 3-1 loss to the Manitoba Moose on Friday night at Panther Arena.
It was the first defeat in regulation at home this season for the Admirals, who had been 5-0-1 entering tonight's contest.
Magnus Chrona stopped 26 of the 28 shots he faced, including 15 in the first period alone, but saw his two-game winning streak ended.
The Admirals got off to a slow start as they were outshot 17-4 in the first and trailed 2-0 after 20 minutes, as Manitoba's Kevin Conley and former Admiral Phil Di Gieseppe both found the back of the net.
The score stayed that way until the 9:07 mark of the third when Cole O'Hara halved the Manitoba lead with his first goal of the season. Jake Lucchini collected the rebound of a Reid Schaefer shot and dished to O'Hara at the top of the right and his shot along the ice got by Manitoba goalie Domenic DiVincentiis.
Milwaukee came close to tying the game several times and had nearly two minutes of an extra attacker with Chrona pulled at the end of the contest, but any hope was snuffed out by Walker Duehr when he scored an empty-netter with six seconds remaining in the game to bring the score to 3-1.
The Admirals look to get back on the winning track as they will play host to the Texas Stars on Saturday night at 6 pm at Panther Arena.
American Hockey League Stories from November 14, 2025
- Phantoms Light it Up, 7-3, Over T-Birds - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Amerks Rally, Tame Wolf Pack in Overtime - Rochester Americans
- Iowa's Comeback Bid Falls Short in 4-3 Loss to Charlotte - Iowa Wild
- Penguins Erupt in Third Period for 5-3 Comeback Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Ads' Winning Streak Snapped at Four - Milwaukee Admirals
- Senators Battle Back to Edge Comets, 4-3, in Shootout - Belleville Senators
- Comets Battle Hard Against Senators, Fall 4-3 In Shootout - Utica Comets
- Bears Open Weekend With 2-1 Win Over Crunch - Hershey Bears
- Charlotte Extends Winning Streak, Defeats Iowa 4-3 - Charlotte Checkers
- Nolan Moyle Released from PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Syracuse Crunch Downed by Hershey Bears, 2-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Lose Sixth Straight, 4-3 to Americans - Hartford Wolf Pack
- T-Birds' Middle Period Burst Not Enough in Allentown - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Islanders Battle Hard But Fall Short against Penguins, 5-3 - Bridgeport Islanders
- San Diego Gulls to Host Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, November 15 - San Diego Gulls
- Samson Activated, Joins Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Sign Forward Tate Singleton to Pro Tryout Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Goaltender Isaiah Saville Re-Called from ECHL's Greenville - Ontario Reign
- Wranglers Edge Reign 3-2 in Hard-Fought Battle at Home - Calgary Wranglers
- T-Birds Recall F's Tarun Fizer, Jett Jones from Florida (ECHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Red-Hot Phantoms Look to Keep it Going - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Bears at Crunch, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors at Gulls, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolf Pack to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night this Saturday - Hartford Wolf Pack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.