Ads' Winning Streak Snapped at Four

Published on November 14, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals saw their four-game winning streak and six-game point streak snapped in a 3-1 loss to the Manitoba Moose on Friday night at Panther Arena.

It was the first defeat in regulation at home this season for the Admirals, who had been 5-0-1 entering tonight's contest.

Magnus Chrona stopped 26 of the 28 shots he faced, including 15 in the first period alone, but saw his two-game winning streak ended.

The Admirals got off to a slow start as they were outshot 17-4 in the first and trailed 2-0 after 20 minutes, as Manitoba's Kevin Conley and former Admiral Phil Di Gieseppe both found the back of the net.

The score stayed that way until the 9:07 mark of the third when Cole O'Hara halved the Manitoba lead with his first goal of the season. Jake Lucchini collected the rebound of a Reid Schaefer shot and dished to O'Hara at the top of the right and his shot along the ice got by Manitoba goalie Domenic DiVincentiis.

Milwaukee came close to tying the game several times and had nearly two minutes of an extra attacker with Chrona pulled at the end of the contest, but any hope was snuffed out by Walker Duehr when he scored an empty-netter with six seconds remaining in the game to bring the score to 3-1.

The Admirals look to get back on the winning track as they will play host to the Texas Stars on Saturday night at 6 pm at Panther Arena.







