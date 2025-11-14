T-Birds Recall F's Tarun Fizer, Jett Jones from Florida (ECHL)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they have recalled forwards Tarun Fizer and Jett Jones from the club's ECHL affiliate, the Florida Everblades.

Fizer, 24, has posted four points (1g, 3a) in 10 games this season with the Everblades. He skated in 13 games for the T-Birds a season ago, posting a goal and two assists.

Jones, 23, has posted four points (1g, 3a) in seven games with the Everblades while also skating in two games for the T-Birds.

Five of the T-Birds' next six games come on the road, beginning with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop on Friday in Allentown against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the PPL Center.

