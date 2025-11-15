Hebig Nets Two as Roadrunners Drop Series Opener in Colorado

Published on November 14, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Loveland, CO - The Roadrunners (5-6-2-0) struck early but couldn't keep pace with the league-leading Colorado Eagles (12-2-0-1), falling 6-2 on Friday night at Blue FCU Arena. Cameron Hebig opened the scoring just 14 seconds into the game and added another in the second period to pass Michael Carcone for sole possession of second place on Tucson's all-time goals list with 71.

Captain Austin Poganski notched a pair of primary assists for his third multi-point outing of the season, while defenseman Maveric Lamoureux added one helper. The night also featured major career milestones for veterans Andrew Agozzino (800th AHL game) and Sammy Walker (200th).

Tucson started strong after striking first and drawing even at 2-2 midway through the second, but Colorado answered every push. The Eagles regained the lead late in the middle frame and pulled away with three goals in the final 10 minutes of the game to seal the win.

Roadrunners goaltender Matthew Villalta finished with 30 saves, marking his third 30-plus save effort of the season, and suffered just his second regulation loss of the year.

NOTABLES

Hebig now leads the team with eight goals, which is tied for fourth in the AHL.

It was Hebig's second two-goal game of the season, tying Daniil But for the most on the team. It was also his team-high fourth multi-point performance of the season.

Hebig now also leads Tucson in road goals (4), second-period goals (4) and is tied with But for the team lead in first-period goals (3).

Austin Poganski extended his point streak to a season-best three games (1-3-4 in that span).

Poganski's three multi-point games is tied for the second-most on the team behind But. Friday was his first multi-assist night of the year.

Hebig's opening goal 14 seconds in was Tucson's fastest to start a game this season and came four seconds shy of the franchise record (Adam Cracknell, Nov. 12, 2022 vs. Coachella Valley - 10 seconds). The previous season-high was Ben McCartney's goal 35 seconds in on Oct. 10 at Ontario.

Tucson's 16 shots in the first period set a new season high for shots in a single frame (previous: 14 in the first period on Oct. 24 vs. Bakersfield).

Cameron Hebig records his second multi-goal game of the season, moving into second place on the Roadrunners' all-time goals list. (Colorado Eagles)

THE RUNDOWN

FIRST PERIOD

Tucson couldn't have asked for a better start, as Hebig ripped home his seventh goal of the season just 14 seconds in. Austin Poganski set it up with a quick backhand pass to notch an assist for a second game in a row to give the Roadrunners a 1-0 lead.

The visitors kept the pressure on through the opening minutes. A seeing-eye shot from Hebig created a scramble in front that nearly allowed Poganski to tuck in a backhand, but the puck rolled away from his stick before the Roadrunners captain could put home the rebound.

The lead didn't last long. Traffic from Ivan Ivan and Alex Gagne produced a loose rebound that Alex Barré-Boulet snapped past the right pad of Matthew Villalta at 4:08 to even the score.

Miner came up big again midway through the period and extended his right pad to deny Tucson's go-ahead bid on its second power play. Daniil But made a desperate swipe to push the loose puck across the goal line, but Miner somehow kept it out to keep things tied 1-1.

The Roadrunners continued to generate quality scoring chances late in the frame, including a pair of grade-A opportunities from Julian Lutz and Ryan McGregor, but Miner stood tall once again and both teams went into the first intermission tied 1-1. Tucson held the edge in shots (16-12).

SECOND PERIOD

Hebig nearly scored his second of the night just 27 seconds into the period, but Colorado goaltender Trent Miner flashed the glove to deny him on a breakaway.

At 1:36, the Eagles took their first lead of the night when Jayson Megna was left alone at the left side of the crease and buried a power-play goal past the blocker of Villalta. Colorado kept the pressure on and controlled momentum and possession over the next several minutes.

The Roadrunners regrouped, and a miscue in the Eagles' defensive zone opened the door for Tucson, and Hebig capitalized with a laser from the slot over Miner's left shoulder to tie the game 2-2 just under seven minutes in.

Less than five minutes later, Colorado regained the lead at 12:35 when a Keaton Middleton rebound kicked to Tye Felhaber, who deked around a sprawling Villalta and slipped the puck in on his backhand to make it 3-2.

With two minutes remaining in the frame, Hebig nearly completed the hat trick as his snap shot from the right circle snuck through Miner's arm, but Megna swept the loose puck away before Ben McCartney could convert on the rebound, and Tucson entered the final intermission down one.

THIRD PERIOD

Colorado pulled away with three goals in the final 10 minutes.

At 10:18, Tristen Nielsen doubled the Eagles' lead when he fired a shot from one knee that beat a sliding Villalta inside the right post.

On the power play, Felhaber struck again at 16:40 to extend Colorado's advantage to 5-2.

Less than a minute later, Mark Senden ended any remaining Roadrunners push by sending a long-range shot from the red line into the empty net.

UP NEXT

The Roadrunners will look to split the series against the Eagles on Saturday at Blue FCU Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. AZT. Fans can listen live on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app and watch on AHLtv on FloHockey.







