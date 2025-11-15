Roadrunners Downed by Eagles

The Roadrunners (5-6-2-0) struck early but couldn't keep pace with the league-leading Colorado Eagles (12-2-0-1), falling 6-2 on Friday night at Blue FCU Arena. Cameron Hebig opened the scoring just 14 seconds into the game and added another in the second period to pass Michael Carcone for sole possession of second place on Tucson's all-time goals list with 71.

Captain Austin Poganski notched a pair of primary assists for his third multi-point outing of the season, while defenseman Maveric Lamoureux added one helper. The night also featured major career milestones for veterans Andrew Agozzino (800th AHL game) and Sammy Walker (200th).







